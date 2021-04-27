An initiative that would give cities the authority to create a tourism marketing authority has split the vote of Legislative District 14 Representatives Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt.
House Bill 2161 would collect a tax from participating hotels that would be dedicated to promoting an area to attract visitors. The legislation passed the House on a 38-20 vote, demonstrating strong bipartisan support. A similar bill cleared a Senate committee, but neither measure has advanced since those early session votes and neither is likely to make it to the Governor’s desk before lawmakers leave Phoenix.
Still, the split vote offers an example of why some legislators have reservations about giving private businesses the authority to impose a special tax. Nutt sees the initiative as a way to help the tourism industry rebound from the devastating impact of the pandemic on travel and accommodation. Griffin has concerns that government is handing over its responsibility to impose and collect taxes, with virtually no accountability to those who are paying the bill.
Without a doubt, COVID-19 was a crippling blow to tourism. The Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association has reported between 40-50 percent of hotel jobs have been lost, representing the largest job losses of any economic sector in the state. Further, Arizona lost more than $10 billion in visitor spending during the first six months of 2020 alone.
A tourism marketing authority allows participating businesses to levy a tax on hotel stays — in some cases as little as 50 cents — with the proceeds used to promote the district.
The idea isn’t new. There are currently 18 states that approve the practice and its origin dates back to the 1990s when hotels in West Hollywood, California, decided to utilize cooperative marketing to promote the area, collecting a special tax to fund the effort.
Something similar has been considered in Cochise County. In recent years, hotel operators have approached local municipalities with an eye toward securing a portion of bed tax revenue to support tourism. Last year the county Board of Supervisors voted not to join Visit Southern Arizona (VSA), despite the group’s pitch that it could build a $331 million tourism economy in the area.
VSA sought $1 million in bed tax funding from participating municipalities and projected its first year budget at $886,000 for marketing, staff and startup expenses. Supervisors pointed to the efforts of the county-supported tourism council, expressed confidence in the efforts of the group, and told VSA representatives they were not interested.
The primary frustration tourism-related businesses have expressed is that government collects a bed tax but doesn’t necessarily use that money to support tourism. In their view the funds should be allocated toward programs that bring more visitors to the area. There is also frustration that hotels, restaurants and other businesses have more expertise on promoting tourism than the government officials collecting the tax.
Despite Griffin’s sound objection to this legislation, bipartisan support for the idea in Phoenix will likely prevail at some point in the future. Lawmakers apparently like the idea of giving more money to Arizona’s tourism industry, without being responsible for the higher taxes that will result from this initiative.