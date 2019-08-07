Few things should anger taxpayers more than money being spent by their elected officials to further a political agenda.
That is what is playing out in Maricopa County where our Arizona Attorney General’s office is defending a 2017 law that expands “dark money” donations and tramples the authority of the citizen-empowered Clean Elections Commission.
This is all about politics.
Drafted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, the law has created exemptions to required disclosures of what people and organizations spend to influence the outcome of an election. These donations are often referred to as “dark money” campaign contributions and are anonymous to purposely prevent the public from knowing who is trying to influence the outcome of an election.
An example of a “dark money” contribution came to light earlier this year when the state’s largest electric utility, Arizona Public Service, confirmed that it donated millions anonymously to campaigns for candidates seeking election to the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2014. The ACC is responsible to regulate APS, and not long after all three candidates were elected, APS was successful in petitioning for a rate increase.
Republicans have consistently and unabashedly adopted laws and sought to expand the role of “dark money” in Arizona elections. Gov. Ducey has received tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions from out of state donors who contribute anonymously and do so to influence policy and law-making in Arizona.
Keeping the identity of donors hidden prevents voters from connecting the dots.
If voters had been informed that the state’s largest utility was contributing millions to get specific candidates elected, with the intention of seeking a rate increase shortly after the election, then voters may have perceived those candidates much differently when they cast their ballots.
Now, after several activist groups filed lawsuits to overturn further expansion of “dark money” laws, we’re witnessing the Republican Attorney General investing taxpayer resources to defend a law that serves a political agenda.
The lawsuit was validated earlier this year and was subsequently appealed by the AG. We’re confident that when the state Court of Appeals finds in favor of the lower court, the case will continue to the state Supreme Court — again at taxpayers’ expense. Arizona needs to clean up its campaign laws, and that process should begin by eliminating “dark money” contributions.