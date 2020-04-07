We can be thankful that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had the foresight to push through a “rainy day” fund, despite political opposition from members of his own party.
When Ducey came into office in 2014, the state had about $455 million in its rainy-day fund. It stayed at that amount through 2017. In 2018, the same year the state got an unexpected $155 million windfall in state income tax revenue changes from federal tax law, Ducey demanded that money be saved, not spent, and that the fund be brought up to $1 billion.
Last year he battled Sen. J.D. Mesnard and conservative legislators in both chambers on a budget that raised the “rainy day” fund to its current level.
Despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus, which is certain to dramatically impact state revenues, there are still lawmakers out there who criticize the governor for boosting the fund.
Oro Valley Rep. Mark Finchem is one of the critics.
The legislator believes that people are less prepared for the current crisis because state government socked money away, instead of returning it to taxpayers.
We find that argument weak, considering the severity of the crisis at hand. People living paycheck-to-paycheck won’t take “extra money” not collected by the state and put it into savings for a rainy day. They’re more likely to buy extra groceries, pay off credit card debt or spend a little extra at Christmas.
What we remember is the impact of The Great Recession on state government in 2009.
Then-Gov. Jan Brewer and the State Legislature took drastic steps when the national economy crashed during the mortgage crisis. Lawmakers dipped into the voter-restricted education fund and things got so bad the state literally mortgaged several of its buildings to obtain enough revenue to pay its bills.
Ducey was elected in 2014 and our own Rep. David Gowan was elected by fellow House members as the Speaker. Together with Sen. President Andy Biggs, the GOP leadership quickly crafted a conservative budget, slashed state spending, and together with a rebounding economy, Arizona returned from the brink of bankruptcy.
Ducey then proposed a legal settlement to the lawsuit between educators and the Legislature, continued to hold the line on taxes and last year accomplished the remarkable goal of a $1 billion “rainy day” surplus fund.
That accomplishment will be his legacy, especially in light of the expected impact of the coronavirus crisis on the state’s economy.