Thank goodness the Arizona Senate didn’t seek an audit of the November 2020 election results from Cochise County.
It may have saved county taxpayers $1 million.
We understand the absurdity of comparing Cochise to Maricopa County, where the Senate has ordered and directed an audit of about 2.1 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election. Cochise County is miniscule by comparison, with just less than 61,000 votes tallied. This corner of Arizona has a population of about 130,000 and Maricopa boasts more than 4.5 million.
Despite the obvious differences, the consequential cost of the Senate audit to Maricopa County taxpayers could be substantial if Secretary of State Katie Hobbs follows through on statements made last week. Secretary Hobbs said her office may not certify the county’s election equipment after the audit, forcing the county to buy entirely new voting machines.
That’s why we’re thankful the Senate has ignored Cochise County.
Seven years ago or so, local taxpayers picked up the tab for the purchase of new election equipment at a cost of more than $1 million. After numerous failures, including a helicopter trip to Graham County to use their equipment to count ballots, county Supervisors invested in state-of-the-art technology and dramatically improved the reliability and convenience of local voting.
Maricopa County spent about $6.1 million on its tabulation and voting equipment, which Secretary Hobbs is now threatening to decertify after the Senate audit.
Secretary Hobbs, Arizona’s top election official, said she consulted with officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who said the Maricopa machines shouldn't be used again because there is no way to fully determine whether the machines were tampered with while out of the county's custody.
Maintaining a secure “chain of custody” is vital to election integrity. Though largely unreported and ignored by the public, election officials everywhere understand the importance of a transparent and accountable process to assure the accuracy of ballot counts. Cochise County Election Director Lisa Marra is responsible to secure the voting machines, tabulation equipment and other materials tied to elections during the months between elections.
When the time comes, she and her staff meet with representatives from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office to conduct a thorough accuracy test on a sample of ballots. If the county passes that test, which it has consistently accomplished, then the equipment is certified and can be used for an upcoming election.
Seizure of Maricopa County’s election equipment and its ballots has broken that “chain of custody,” Secretary Hobbs said last week.
The good news for taxpayers in Maricopa is an agreement that county officials had Senate representatives sign, before the election equipment and ballots were delivered for an audit. The agreement “holds harmless” any expenses associated with the machines being "damaged, altered or otherwise compromised while in the Senate's custody and control, including without limitation expenses associated with procuring new equipment, certifying any such new equipment for use for elections in Arizona, and re-certifying its current equipment."
While that may be good news for Maricopa County, it’s potentially bad news for state taxpayers who may be responsible for the costs created from the Senate audit.