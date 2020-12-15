It was an emotional scene Thursday evening when two outgoing members of the Sierra Vista City Council said their goodbyes to fellow elected officeholders and city officials. Similar scenes have — or will be — playing out in Bisbee and Benson, where mayors are leaving office, and at other governing body meetings throughout Cochise County where elected officials are stepping down.
The public service of Gwen Calhoun and Kristine Wolfe elicited a standing ovation among those who attended the Sierra Vista council meeting last week. Calhoun, a decade-long fixture on the board, leaves an impressive legacy that reminds our community of the importance of accessibility and diversity in our future. She has consistently sought to represent constituents with quiet public voices and dedicated herself to reaching out to those who otherwise might not be heard. Despite her comparably shorter term, Wolfe has also raised the community’s consciousness, initiating a public discussion on police tactics in Sierra Vista.
Outgoing Bisbee Mayor David Smith will long be remembered for his efforts to seek relief for that city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) fund. Smith championed statewide awareness of the hardship being endured by Bisbee and put pressure on legislators to fix the situation.
Benson’s Toney King pushed for economic development during his years in the Mayor’s Office. He worked diligently to pave the way for the Villages of Vigneto project and initiated other efforts aimed at promoting the city to attract more businesses, more tourists and more development to the community.
Outgoing county board Supervisor Tom Borer quickly distinguished his leadership abilities during his tenure. He’s leaving office as the board chairman after less than two full years filling out the term of 20-year former Supervisor Pat Call.
Public service is not an easy job, nor is it appreciated for the volume of work it requires, the patience it demands and the contributions that are made.
In Cochise County, those who are stepping down deserve our community’s sincere appreciation for dedicating themselves to the betterment of where we live.
Unlike positions in the State Legislature or Congress, serving on most local councils, school boards and other governing bodies offers little or no compensation and demands a significant time commitment. Those who choose to serve are true public servants, motivated by improving their community, representing fellow citizens and volunteering their talents.
It’s not about the pay or the power.
We offer our appreciation for those who are now finishing their term in office. Their contributions cannot be overstated and their willingness to serve for the betterment of others cannot be overvalued.
Without their dedicated service, this would not be the great place that it is to live, work and play.