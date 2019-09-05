Have you enjoyed the quiet?
Most of us haven’t noticed or missed the verbal sparring and legal fight that followed the last redistricting in Arizona. Republicans filed challenge after challenge and aired grievances during legislative sessions about the process and the people involved in drawing the state and federal election districts. Beginning in 2011, the GOP argued that the five-member Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) got it wrong and unfairly favored Democrats in mapping the boundaries for congressional and legislative districts.
The fight continued into 2018 and included spending taxpayer money and the resources of the Attorney General’s office trying to get the map overturned.
Republicans have apparently learned a lesson from that experience and are already moving pieces on the political chessboard to prepare for the next redistricting process.
Arizona voters removed the Legislature’s authority to draw election districts in 2000, approving a constitutional amendment that created the IRC, a panel that has so far consisted of two representatives of each major party and a registered Independent who serves as chair.
Members of the IRC are vetted and nominated by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments. The members of this group are appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
That’s where the fix begins.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ducey’s nominations to the appointment commission stacked the group so that it consists of only Republicans and Independents. Democrats called foul, but have been powerless to change the makeup of the commission.
Beyond that effort, failed 2018 secretary of state candidate Steve Gaynor has confirmed he is putting money into a nonprofit organization called “Fair Maps Arizona,” which will actively participate and seek to influence the redistricting process. Gaynor has the funds to make a difference, investing about $2.6 million of his own money in his recent campaign for state office.
State Republicans were especially upset at the boundaries of the ninth congressional district, which has become a Democratic Party stronghold in Arizona and they believe helped Kyrsten Sinema win the U.S. Senate seat over Martha McSally.
With the Census fast approaching and the 2020 campaign season soon to launch, that distant rumbling you may be hearing isn’t the sound of a celebrating band marching in a parade. It’s more likely our state politicians warming up for a major political fight over redistricting.