We’re happy to see City of Sierra Vista officials hold the line on a zoning question that proposed changing the local code to allow recreational vehicles in manufactured home subdivisions.
Council members were expected to unanimously reject a proposed text amendment at the monthly meeting Thursday, following the recommendations put forth by the City Manager, the Director of Community Development and the planning commission.
Though the reason for denial of this amendment may seem bureaucratic in nature, upholding provisions of the zoning code are vital to maintaining city planning. Without zoning, liquor stores could be located next to elementary schools, waste dumps next to hospitals, all-night gas stations in the middle of residential neighborhoods, or myriad other conflicting and potentially hazardous land uses.
Despite the protest of libertarians who espouse the “right” of property owners to develop anything they want on their land, the local zoning code is a democratic document that serves the common good of the entire community.
It needs to be upheld and protected.
City officials are doing just that by denying a request initiated by Amanda Root, a Cloud 9 property owner who was notified last year that she’s not allowed to live in her RV on property zoned for manufactured homes. Root rallied neighbors, contacted a public advocacy law firm and showed up at meetings with a sign saying the city should keep its “hands off” her property.
She’s been a resident in Cloud 9 since 2016 living in a motor home that was given to her after her residence was destroyed by fire. She was offered an opportunity to move to a renovated manufactured home donated by a local nonprofit group, but turned that down in favor of continuing to live in her RV.
While we sympathize with Root’s plight, her effort to amend the city zoning code to permit recreational vehicles on 30 percent of the lots within manufactured home subdivisions would be catastrophic for local property values and create public safety concerns.
As proposed the change would have affected three subdivisions in Sierra Vista, allowing up to 106 RVs on properties in Sulger Subdivision, Cloud 9 Ranch Estates and Fry Townsite, all of which are zoned for manufactured homes. None of these neighborhoods were developed with the intention of providing facilities for RVs, including waste disposal, electrical hookups and other necessary amenities, like water.
It is notable that the nature of the RV lifestyle is mobile and temporary, which is not consistent with the permanence of single family dwellings. Introducing RV “plots” within established residential neighborhoods changes the character of these subdivisions and the services required from the city.
A quick scan of the internet shows numerous listings for RV parks in the Sierra Vista area. Most notably, the Thunderbird park just off Fry Boulevard provides space for both full and part-time residents.
Changing the city’s zoning code to accommodate the desire of a single citizen isn’t in the best interests of Sierra Vista.