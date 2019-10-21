Perhaps the final indictment of the four years that Michelle Reagan spent as secretary of state came last week when current officeholder Katie Hobbs announced she needs more money for the 2020 election season.
Reagan, who was elected in 2014 then lost the Republican primary last year, is now working as a justice of the peace in Maricopa County. She came to office with an ambitious plan to develop a “follow the money” website that would track the campaign contributions made to candidates and political organizations.
That failed miserably when initial estimates for the million-dollar website doubled and Reagan was unable to secure more money from the Legislature to finish the project.
Then she faced a fiasco in 2016 when she failed to distribute 500,000 publicity pamphlets, as required by Arizona law, prior to a special election. That mistake generated a scathing reprimand from Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a fellow Republican, who let Reagan know she was close to being found criminally liable for the offense.
And of course there was the presidential preference election when Reagan failed to realize that Maricopa County had eliminated too many voting locations, resulting in long lines of angry Phoenix-area voters, some of whom quit waiting and lost their opportunity to cast a ballot in the election.
Reagan’s public pitch on the “follow the money” proved to be hypocrisy when instead of standing up for campaign transparency, she proposed legislation to increase dark money spending, decriminalize certain kinds of political corruption and legalize a litany of bad ideas making it easier for state politicians to hide where the campaign funds are coming from.
Current Secretary of State Hobbs, a Democrat, has been cleaning up the messes since taking over the office in January.
Last week, she pitched the Legislature for more money in her 2020 budget, citing the upcoming elections and raising concerns about cybersecurity.
Taxpayers will have to write off Reagan’s misadventure with the campaign transparency website. A check on the site shows it hasn’t been updated since 2018.
The cost of Reagan’s term in office, that Hobbs has asked the Legislature to add to her budget, will be about $6.2 million, which includes expected election costs for 2020 and one-time charges for an audit of the security and protocols within the Secretary of State Office.
Those costs are probably necessary, but reflect poorly on Reagan’s tenure.