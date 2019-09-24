California is about to change the world of college athletics.
A bill awaiting the signature of California Gov. Gavin Newsom would allow college student athletes to hire state-licensed agents who could negotiate endorsement and sponsorship contracts. The legislation has attracted strong opposition from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which is threatening to ban California colleges from participating in its competitions.
What does this have to do with Cochise County and Arizona?
The implications of what’s happening in California could dramatically change interscholastic athletics all the way down to the high school level. In addition to the potential of creating million-dollar college athletes, redirecting funding away from college programs and negatively affecting small colleges, this bill will destroy high school athletics by prioritizing individuals over teams.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey went on record last week endorsing some form of compensation for college athletes but indicated he is opposed to what California is considering. Instead, the governor favors developing a national policy that prevents a single state from capturing the best high school athletes looking to make money.
California’s bill and the coming change in thinking on compensation for non-professional athletes attending colleges will ruin athletics as we know them. Money generated by college football programs would no longer be enough to support the less-attended sports, like women’s volleyball, soccer, swimming and other programs. Instead, sponsorship money that might otherwise support a diverse athletic program will be directed to “star” athletes.
The concept of “team” will be lost as students seek individual goals to earn a paycheck. The term “student athlete” will be compromised, as those in college choose between being a student or an income-earning athlete. The priority of academics will become secondary to the importance of living up to the terms of a sponsorship contract.
Yes, colleges are making millions from the athletes who participate in football and basketball. In exchange, these students are attending school on scholarships and earning free educations.
Apparently, that’s not enough in today’s world, and that’s a tragedy.
The consequence of turning student-athletes into income-earning professionals will kill the spirit of interscholastic competition at all levels, everywhere. We will witness the end of sacrifice for a team and the continued rise of individualism.
Paying college athletes is a mistake from which there is no recovery.