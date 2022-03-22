Carmichael Elementary School principal and 2022 Crystal Apple winner Michelle Wambach was correct when she said the children are our future.
For proof, one needs to look no further than the current issue of the Herald/Review, which showcases numerous students working hard and chasing their dreams with help from the many talented and dedicated educators from across our region.
Wambach was one of many honored Saturday during our showcase of the top pupils and teachers. The annual Academic All-Stars and Golden Apple celebrations once again demonstrated the integrity and determination of dozens of youngsters and their mentors.
The honorees were selected from a list of more than 300 nominations that came in from all four corners of the county, as parents and coworkers expounded upon the various achievements and gave accolades to those who helped make them possible.
Our selection committee faced a daunting task of narrowing down the hundreds of nominations to those who were ultimately selected to be featured in this year’s publication. All of the candidates brought something special to the table, and many more could have easily been highlighted.
Students with numerous volunteer and extracurricular activities, giving back to their community and helping those in need while maintaining academic excellence, were on the list. Likewise, educators who have instituted new learning programs and found other ways to go the extra mile were featured.
In the end, the nominees were so strong that our committee selected a record number of honorees, including more seniors than ever before who earned college scholarships as part of their recognition.
While the mood was lighthearted and celebratory during Saturday’s event at Cochise College, another affair was underway on campus that offered more evidence to the heights our local students are reaching.
Buena High School’s CyberPatriots team was duking it out on the web against other teams as part of the national cybersecurity competition, putting real world skills to the test on the virtual battlefield.
While rural schools and students may not have all the same technological or financial opportunities as those living and operating in big cities and districts flush with cash, they make up for any shortcomings with their focus, persistence and ingenuity.
Although more funding for our children and those we have asked to help lead them into responsible adulthood would undoubtedly result in even more success stories, the teachers and students of Cochise County have already demonstrated what can be done with what’s available.
We commend and congratulate all of the students, teachers, administrators and others working at our schools for all their efforts as young minds are molded and pathways to their goals become clear.
If the children are the future, then the road ahead looks bright for Cochise County, thanks to the countless hardworking students and teachers who go the extra mile each and every day.