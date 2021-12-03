We won’t be Legislative District 14 and Congressional District 2 much longer.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is quickly moving to approval of its final maps and changes in the state’s population appear to have had a significant impact on the legislative and congressional boundaries.
The good news for all Cochise County residents is that the “draft” maps approved by commissioners incorporate all of the county within state and federal districts. The “not-so-good” news is that in addition to the county, the legislative district stretches north to the Apache National Forest and the congressional district incorporates communities as far east and north as Casa Grande.
The larger the territory within the boundaries of any district, the more difficult it is on candidates to “get personal” with their constituents. Think of a state representative — paid just $24,000 a year — who is responsible to have a presence with voters in Sierra Vista and with voters in Springerville and destinations well farther than 200 miles away.
It’s the same for future congressional representatives who would represent voters in Douglas, and those in Casa Grande, more than 190 miles away.
These mammoth districts are the result of where the population growth has occurred in Arizona during the past decade. While Phoenix and Tucson were witnessing substantial increases in population, Cochise County and rural areas throughout the state were seeing declines in the number of residents.
Despite a widespread belief that the 2020 census under-reported the actual number of people in this corner of the state, the IRC must rely on this data to draw legislative boundaries and calculate balanced representation between the districts, along with other factors. Willcox, for example, is proceeding with an effort to challenge the census outcome and if it’s successful, the result could be more state and federal funding.
Cochise County as a whole reported a drop in its population compared with 2010, losing more than 5,000 residents according to the census.
However, because Arizona overall reported an increase of more than 1 million residents during the decade, balancing out the legislative districts according to population has forced substantial increases in the territory represented by our locally-elected officials in Congress and the Arizona Legislature.
Mind you, the redistricting process is not yet completed.
Commission members are about to enter their "final decision meeting" phase that will help determine political power in the state for the next 10 years. The five-member commission, with the help of its mapping team and lawyers, will vote to approve final versions of the state's legislative and congressional lines on Dec. 22. Political candidates and voters would use the new maps starting with the 2022 elections.
We can’t say we’re completely disappointed with the draft maps, and we recognize that the final versions of boundaries for the legislative and congressional districts could change between now and the final approval.
What does seem certain, however, is that our representative districts will be substantially larger moving forward, which could make it more difficult for candidates to be familiar with our local issues.