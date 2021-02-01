We’re a bit flabbergasted that Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are seriously considering an initiative that would empower lawmakers with the authority to override the state certification of election results and appoint presidential electors of their own choosing.
If enacted into law — and we’re hoping that’s a big “if” — it would mean Arizona voters would lose the right to choose a presidential candidate.
This not-so-subtle effort to usurp the power of voters reveals the mindset of GOP members at the capital who are consumed with the outcome of the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The choice by a majority of Arizona voters to elect Democrat Joe Biden as president is unacceptable to these Republicans and reason enough to disenfranchise voters in the interests of the party.
Two points.
What’s wrong with our Legislature that there are members who believe the sacrosanct right of voting is secondary to the authority of this branch of state government? Lawmakers who promote an autocratic solution to suit the interests of a political party are fundamentally unfit to serve in a democracy.
Second, this initiative, and others aimed at overturning the outcome of the presidential election, are classic example of short-term thinking. Politics tends to be cyclic. We can foresee a future scenario — possibly as soon as 2024 — when a Republican presidential candidate wins the Arizona vote and Democrats have a majority in the state Legislature. The GOP members now tossing aside voter-outcomes and presidential electors would immediately regret the current legislation if, as the metaphor aptly states, “…the shoe is on the other foot.”
We expect our lawmakers to respect and abide by the tenets of democracy with voting and the right to vote being among the most important principles. Blatant disregard of a foundational and constitutionally-protected right has no place in our representative form of government.
This form of extremism provides electors with a clear indication of the extent to which some members will serve the interests of a political party over the rights of voters.
Those who support this thinking point to the outcome of the Nov. 3, 2020 election as fraudulent and illegal. They allege ballots counts, specifically in Maricopa County, were compromised in favor of Biden at the expense of Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
Even if that were true, and numerous court challenges and independent investigations have proven that was not the case, should our state lawmakers be thinking the best solution to that outcome is to deny voters the authority to pick their elected representatives?
We hope a majority of state lawmakers, including the governor, are quick to recognize the absurdity of this initiative — House Bill 2720 — and kill it before it goes any further.
The simple proposal of this legislation is an embarrassment to the Republican Party.