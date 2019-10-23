We can’t ignore the irony that presents itself regarding this week’s news that an Arizona group petitioning to eliminate “dark money” from campaign financing is relying on out-of-state donations to gather enough signatures to get on the 2020 ballot.
To be clear, this newspaper is a strong supporter of amending the Arizona constitution to prohibit dark money campaign contributions.
What is dark money?
The term is used to define anonymous campaign contributions that are made by individuals or companies to political action committees (PACs). Under Arizona law, the PAC doesn’t have to report where it received its money from and the funds are spent in support of, but not under the direction of, the candidate.
Why are dark money donations made?
The best example happened in 2014 when the state’s largest utility, Arizona Public Service, contributed more than $10 million anonymously to two Republican candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission. In testimony earlier this year, APS confirmed it made the contributions and it was clear that the intent of these donations was to elect commissioners who would look favorably on rate increase requests and policy matters, like solar energy.
Eliminating dark money would let voters know that APS, or any other anonymous contributors with an agenda, are contributing to candidate campaigns
Gov. Doug Ducey, for another example, has received more than $10 million from out-of-state donors and organizations in his past two campaigns for election. It would be nice to know which groups are giving to the governor, to recognize who has sought to influence Arizona politics and know what their agenda is.
The irony of Outlaw Dirty Money — the organization that has started circulating a petition for a 2020 ballot initiative — taking campaign donations from out-of-state groups is the signal that these contributions send. Big-money donors don’t want this initiative to succeed and they like the idea of being able to contribute to campaigns anonymously. It keeps voters unaware of what will influence candidates and the policies they put forth.
Arizona needs to eliminate this campaign loophole and embrace the transparency that comes with knowing from where candidates are getting their campaign money.
If you’re interested in learning more, visit the group’s website at www.outlawdirtymoney.com.
A ballot initiative is our only hope against this form of corruption.