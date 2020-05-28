Many local residents have experienced the frustration of a slow-down on Interstate 10 while heading to or from Tucson. Often, the cause is a traffic accident that passing motorists can’t resist looking at, which can cause vehicles to back up for miles.
That’s what’s happening with our State Legislature.
Even hard-core policy wonks don’t want to watch what’s happening in Phoenix, but the politics is irresistible as our Legislature tears itself apart. Strong-minded conservatives, many of whom serve in the House, have enough influence to control Speaker Rusty Bowers, but not enough to dominate the legislative agenda. Moderate Republicans usually fall in line with the direction of the party, but sometimes don’t, which can result in Democrats “winning” the outcome.
An example played out Tuesday when Senators reluctantly returned to session, after voting May 8 to adjourn, sine die. That vote proved inconsequential when House Republicans reversed Speaker Bowers and demanded that chamber return to session. According to the Arizona Constitution, both chambers of the Legislature must agree to adjourn, or the session continues.
House members returned last week and spent most of four days arguing whether the pandemic was serious enough to end the session, with several “unmasked” conservatives alleging the crisis was inspired by the media and that most Arizonans wanted their politicians to “get back to work.”
House Democrats saw things differently and were successful in keeping the focus of the entire session on whether to adjourn, effectively stopping action on numerous bill the GOP was hoping to move though the legislative process.
By Friday, May 22, Representatives gave up and gave in, voting to adjourn.
Senators came back to Phoenix but moderate Republicans and Democrats immediately called for a vote to adjourn, and despite the GOP majority in the chamber, the session ended on a 16-14 vote shortly after it was called to order.
What happens next is likely to continue the drama.
Gov. Ducey is expected to call at least one special session next month, which will bring state politicians back to the capital just a few weeks before voting begins in the August 6 primary in Arizona.
Unlike a regular session which allows legislators to introduce their own bills, the agenda for the special session will be set by Gov. Ducey. Lawmakers may hope to sneak in a few of their own initiatives, but it’s the governor who decides what legislators will be acting on when they return to Phoenix.
We’re watching what could prove to be historical in Arizona politics. The outcome of elections this fall has the potential to shift the balance of power in this state, and even if Republicans keep the majority, the fracture between conservative and moderate members will make it more difficult to accomplish the party’s agenda.