This is why most of us didn’t go to law school.
Just when you think there has been a solid conclusion to a case, it turns out there are still many yet to be decided issues and unanswered questions.
Such is the situation with the “Welch vs. Cochise County” case, which appears to be far from settled, and will probably go to trail sometime next summer. Some refer to the proceeding as the “Pat Call case,” dating back almost three years ago following the appointment of the former supervisor to the vacant Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace position.
Since the lawsuit was filed in February 2019, Call finished out the term of the former officeholder, now presiding Superior Court Judge Tim Dickerson, a new supervisor — Tom Crosby — has been elected to the District 1 seat formerly held by Call, and Britt Hanson, who advised the county board throughout the appointment process, has retired.
The case itself has been dismissed, then revived on appeal, and then appealed again to the Arizona Supreme Court. Justices on the high court have ruled that David Welch, who was a Sierra Vista resident at the time the lawsuit was filed, has standing to bring the legal action as a citizen and taxpayer, overruling the circuit court’s finding that he was not directly affected by Call’s appointment. The magistrates also raised questions on the actions of the supervisors in executive session and whether Call’s involvement throughout the process was “self-dealing.”
Now the case comes back to Cochise County where it will fall under the jurisdiction of Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica Stauffer.
We don’t blame you if you’ve fallen asleep reading this far. The relevance of the case to our daily struggles and existing government issues hardly seems worth investing the time necessary to follow the Byzantine legal process.
Worse is the thought that lots of taxpayer money has already been spent on legal fees defending the current and former county supervisors. There is no apparent quick action that can be taken to settle the case and with a trial looming, we can only expect that lots more money is going to be spent continuing this dispute.
Still to be decided is whether, or to what extent, the minutes of the closed-door executive session at which supervisors recognized Call as a candidate for the justice of the peace job will be made available.
There now will be decisions rendered on several other motions that have been filed in the case, and any of those can be appealed, which could add more time and expense to the lawsuit. At this juncture, Cochise County has not yet formally filed a response to the original action, instead filing a motion to get the case dismissed, which failed.
The “best-case” scenario is that all these legal challenges and maneuvers will be worked out in time for a multi-day trial sometime next June.
The “worst-case” is that any ruling on any of the existing motions are appealed to the Court of Appeals and again to the Supreme Court, which could delay the final outcome of this case for several more years.