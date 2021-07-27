Illegal immigration is no longer an issue.
Despite what many who live near the international border with Mexico may think, the conscious decision by the Biden Administration to ignore the flood of undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States has resulted in a degree of acceptance and a “new normal.”
Nothing is being done at the federal level to streamline the processing of immigrants. The heralded trips to South America by Vice President Kamala Harris have clearly failed to stem the tide of human smuggling. The overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol has not been provided additional resources to cope with the challenges created by the dramatic increase in illegal crossings at the border.
Law enforcement authorities report an average of 25 arrests every hour in the Cochise County area, which represents only a small percentage of the traffic now crossing illegally into the United States.
Hidden cameras set up by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department in cooperation with the Southern Arizona Border Region Enforcement task force show more than 3,000 undocumented crossers in May and June, most of whom are not apprehended.
These numbers represent a significant increase over last year and echo the volume of illegal immigration experienced a decade ago.
We know what’s coming.
Although most of those who journey to the United States and enter the country illegally do not have a history of criminal behavior, the percentage who do represent a significant threat. Crime at all levels—everything from petty theft to violent assault—increases when the federal government relaxes its enforcement of illegal immigration. Drug trafficking and human smuggling also increases as criminal cartels profit from these illegal activities.
The lesson the Biden Administration has failed to learn is the consequence of choosing to ignore illegal immigration. Until we have an unfortunate national event—whether that be a terrorist act or a notable street crime that captures our collective attention—this administration will continue to respond with lip service on the dangers of illegal immigration.
Instead of enforcement, the Biden Administration has responded with accommodation. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being allocated to provide shelter and assistance to undocumented immigrants. Contractors are buying entire hotels—as demonstrated by the VisionQuest purchase in Benson—to chase federal dollars available for housing unaccompanied migrant children.
Fixing the federal immigration process is not discussed by our federal politicians. Presenting a sound plan that reduces the backlog and expense of becoming a U.S. citizen isn’t a legislative priority. The only “solution” considered by the Biden Administration is accommodation of undocumented immigrants, which is costing American taxpayers hundreds of millions to shelter and assist those who enter the country illegally.
Unfortunately it’s only a matter of time until this worsening situation returns to national headlines after a tragedy. That’s when our politicians will step to the podium and revive the issue to further their own interests.
We’re not making progress on illegal immigration, we’ve moved backward.