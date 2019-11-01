Considering the number of ballot initiatives seeking to change Arizona voting laws, one might think that this state is in serious need of major reforms of its election process.
Four of the 23 proposed initiatives – so far – call for changing the laws that govern elections in Arizona. Only efforts to legalize marijuana and all types of drugs have as much interest among the electorate, with another four measures calling for changes in the laws that make these substances criminal to possess and use.
Ballot measures are a double-edged sword.
The useful side of the blade, at least for voters, is the authority these initiatives give to citizens. If enough registered voters petition for a ballot measure, it becomes a statewide referendum. If the referendum wins on election day, it changes the Arizona Constitution, or it becomes a law. This form of “direct democracy,” as it is sometimes called, circumvents the Legislature, which can be a good thing if politics are preventing something citizens believe is in their best interests.
The other side of the sword isn’t necessarily good for voters. The power of initiatives is absolute and prevents legislators from changing or modifying laws or constitutional amendments that are adopted through the petition process. Some argue, for example, the initiative that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage to $12 in January was bad for businesses in the state. Lawmakers have been powerless to change the law since it was adopted by a majority vote in 2016.
Coming into 2020, only one of the four election initiatives appears to have enough support to gather 237,645 petition signatures in time to make it onto the ballot. Former Attorney General Terry Goddard is heading a group returning for a third try to get a constitutional amendment that would require identifying the source of all campaign contributions. This newspaper has previously endorsed the effort, arguing that voters deserve to know which individuals and or companies are contributing to which candidates.
Wednesday, “Arizona for Fair Elections” launched a ballot initiative that calls for lowering campaign contribution limits and sets up a voucher system – paid for with a special tax on businesses – that would give voters money to choose which candidate they want to support. Like the proposed initiative to legalize all types of drugs, we think Arizona voters will avoid this radically liberal idea.
We’re happy to see so many ballot initiatives for 2020. It’s an indication of an interested and active electorate. At the same time, citizens will need to do their homework before they cast their ballots next year to make sure they understand the authority and importance of their vote on these referendums.