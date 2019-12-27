We don’t envy Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller.
He’s taken on the task of putting together a proposal that, if adopted by the council, would redefine the city’s complicated commission structure. The goal of this project is to create “… a more efficient system,” which in itself is a bit nebulous.
We don’t doubt there is a need for this pruning. City officials recognized several years ago that there were too many commissions with confusing identities. In 2016 the council appointed three of its members to determine the responsibility of 17 commissions with the intent of creating a more efficient system and the lack of a consensus after the effort resulted in nothing being accomplished.
Three years later Sierra Vista continues to have an unwieldy variety of commissions — too many to find volunteers for — and their contributions to the council are questionable, at best. At a meeting earlier this year council woman Rachel Gray openly questioned a vote by fellow members which didn’t follow the recommendation of a city commission on the painting of a water tower. She noted that on more than one occasion she’s been told that commissioners don’t feel respected by the council, which makes it difficult to find volunteers.
Lack of respect might be part of the problem, but so is the number of volunteers needed to staff the multitude of city commissions. It’s also unclear whether appointment to a city commission is a form of patronage, assuring support for the mayor and elected council members, or a sincere effort to secure expertise in a specific area.
Ironically, the first group that the council decided to punch in the nose was the Airport Commission, which has served the city faithfully for decades. The commission is exclusive for its experienced and knowledgeable membership and has played a vital role in maintaining a municipal facility located next to a military installation. Council members thought it might be a good idea to roll the airport into the city’s Transportation Commission.
Bad idea.
Airport commissioners were rightly offended and Mayor Mueller has apparently spared the group from extinction.
The outcome is an example of what the city faces moving forward. We’re glad to see that this task is being undertaken and while we’re not envious of the mayor, we agree that he’s the right man for the job.