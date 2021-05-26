With a smile on our collective faces, this newspaper stands corrected on our dire and urgent plea to the Sierra Vista City Council to do something about King’s Court.
Earlier this month we called on the council to raze the dilapidated building, recognizing that left in its current deteriorating state, the structure is a serious fire hazard. We criticized the absence of any movement on getting the property back on the tax roll and questioned why nothing was being done.
Turns out city staff and council members had it handled all along.
Yes, yes, it’s been almost a decade since Sierra Vista took on the physical and financial “burden” of the aging building and tennis courts located just off East Busby close to the city’s center. At the time, acquisition of the property — graciously donated by Dr. Bill McCormick — was a strategic necessity. The region was still suffering the effects of the 2008 recession and without serious prospects showing an interest to purchase the property, it was far better for Sierra Vista to accept Dr. McCormick’s gift than to reject it and leave the future of the site up for grabs.
City staff floated the idea of using the property as a community activity center, presenting a variety of plans on how the facility could be utilized to fulfill Sierra Vista’s ongoing need for social and recreational space. They organized open house events, gathered estimated costs for renovations and inspired public discussion of what citizens wanted.
Staff also continued to market the property. Despite almost nonexistent interest in its redevelopment, the city continued to pursue any and all opportunities to find a buyer for the facility. They also worked with the Sierra Vista Tennis Association to continue using the courts and keep the lights on.
We failed to appreciate that all of that effort takes time. In this case, a full nine years.
Now the city is in a position to sell King’s Court for $500,000 — close to the asking price of $525,000 — to a Canada-based group that has made its mission to redevelop tennis facilities and promote the sport at an international level.
The sale puts King’s Court back on the tax roll, promises the redevelopment of the property, and brings an international organization with its prominent membership into the community.
That’s worth a glass of champagne, and a toast to city staff — including City Manager Chuck Potucek, Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough, Community Development Director Matt McLachlan and Economic Development Director Tony Boone — for a job well done.
We’re excited to see what happens next. Council members formally approved the sale at last night’s meeting and we’re eager to introduce the new property owners to the community and hear about their plans for Kings Court.
We promise, the next time Sierra Vista accepts a donated property and it takes almost a decade to find a buyer, we’ll be more reserve in our judgement!