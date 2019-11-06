We’ve been hearing about making Fry Boulevard and the West End more attractive for over a decade.
A July 2008 article in the Herald/Review featured a conceptual plan that included desert plants, flowering trees, murals and other aesthetic improvements. A rendering of the new look was prepared by the architectural firm McGann & Associates with the input of business owners, residents and city staff earlier that year.
More than 10 years later, we’re still waiting.
City officials have scheduled two open house gatherings at the Sierra Suites hotel on Fry Boulevard to hear from the public on yet another ambitious plan to improve the appearance of the West End between South Carmichael Avenue and North Garden Avenue. Opinions will be sought on the “Complete Streets” approach to redevelopment, changing the boulevard from a four-lane raceway at the entrance to Fort Huachuca into a roadway that “ ... accommodates bicycles and pedestrians in addition to automobiles and provides public-friendly amenities to enhance the business district,” according to a City Hall press release.
There are good reasons to believe this effort may have more success than previous efforts. In addition to dressing up Fry Boulevard, the city has successfully established a program that offers financial incentives to business and property owners who invest in improving their buildings on the West End. The idea was first hatched by former Councilman Craig Mount and took more than a year to implement, but results of the program are beginning to show up along Fry Boulevard. Circle K at the intersection of Fry and Carmichael offers the most prominent example, with new signage and improvements to its parking lot. Other business and property owners in that area have expressed interest in participating in the city’s West End redevelopment program, adding momentum to the street improvement project.
Funding for the newest iteration of the Fry Boulevard plan is being provided by state and federal agencies through the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization, which means local taxpayers won’t bear the burden of accomplishing a project that will almost certainly cost well over $1 million.
We’re hopeful the latest effort to dress up Sierra Vista’s West End is successful, but we’re mindful of the reality epitomized by the familiar figure of speech that “the wheels of government grind slowly.”