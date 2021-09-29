We grumble when government institutes an idiotic policy. We grumble when “rules” perpetuate hypocrisy. We grumble when something is blatantly unfair.
We grumble … “There otta be a law … ”
That was the title on a renown cartoon that spanned generations when the entire community shared a predominate communication device: newspapers. From its debut in 1929 and well past its national distribution by the McClure Newspaper Syndicate in 1948, “There Otta Be A Law” was a beloved double-panel comic that graced Sunday publications and drew strong readership from everyone who could relate to life’s hypocrisies.
We utilize the reference today after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper determined the Legislature violated the Arizona Constitution when it packed numerous policy issues into the $12.8 billion budget package.
In our opinion, at all levels of government, “ … there otta be a law” against omnibus bills that effectively hide legislative actions by incorporating them under a completely unrelated initiative. In this case the state’s spending plan also includes language that prohibits teaching critical race theory, mask mandates and makes changes in election laws, among other non-budget matters.
This is legislative laziness or political chicanery or both. Lawmakers, including Gov. Ducey, are either too lazy to introduce separate bills for each of these topics or they recognize that approval of these measures will only happen if they are tied to another bill that is certain to gain enough votes and assure passage.
The bottom line is this method of legislating denies the public, and some lawmakers, the transparency that happens when bills are vetted, debated and presented for public review.
We can’t hide our disappointment at the impact of Judge Cooper’s ruling. We tend to agree with measures that prohibit schools from putting blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex; ballot changes intended to counter fraud; new sex-ed rules for schools; and vaccine requirements for universities, community colleges and local governments.
The ruling also threatens the “flat tax” accomplished by lawmakers in the first session and the $1.5 billion tax cut included for Arizona taxpayers.
Republicans hold a narrow majority in both chambers and the incorporation of controversial measures within the $12.8 billion budget provided an assurance of “protection” for politicians facing re-election in November 2022. If any single member of the GOP objects to a bill in either the House or Senate, the majority needed for approval of the initiative is threatened.
In the second session of the 57th Legislature, for example, Sen. Paul Boyer held up the 2020-21 budget bill until fellow lawmakers adopted an initiative extending the time for minors to report sexual assault complaints. His single objection, together with the unanimous “block” vote of Democrats in the Legislature, was enough to rob Republicans of the majority needed to pass the budget.
Omnibus bills, and in this specific case the 2021-22 budget bill, have so many ancillary measures that the public never examines or considers that this lack of transparency effectively shields politicians from accountability on each topic.
We strongly support more transparency in the legislative process and call for an end to the practice of utilizing the omnibus bill to garner the approval of major legislation.