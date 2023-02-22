For more than 40 years major daily newspapers across the country published a popular comic strip that illustrated the minor absurdities, frustrations and ironies of everyday life. "There Oughta Be a Law!" offered readers a comical highlight of what was often reality: Worried parents call the doctor when their child wakes up sick, only to have the child make a remarkable recovery when the physician arrives, leaving only a bill for the house call.
We remembered the comic this week while thinking about code amendments proposed by the Parks and Recreation Commission for the city of Sierra Vista. As proposed, one of the changes would restrict electric bikes from the city’s multi-use paths. The amendment would mirror state law, which also prohibits “Class 3” scooters and bikes from park trails.
In a perfect world, this change makes perfect sense. Motorists would respect the rights of bike riders and electric bikes — many of which can travel at speeds upward of 15 miles an hour — would ride on the road, not multi-use paths. Unfortunately, in this not-so-perfect world, there are lots of locations on city roads and highways that are not safe for bicyclists.
That reality is one reason many bike riders choose the multi-use paths, not roads. Rather than compete with motorists for a share of the street, it’s often safer and simpler to jump on a multi-use path.
The danger is the speed, regardless of whether the rider is on a push-pedal or an electric bike. Cyclists who don’t respect the rights of pedestrians — especially those walking their pet — risk causing an injury accident.
So it makes sense that city officials, and specifically the Park and Rec Commission, would seek to protect pedestrians and prohibit speeding cyclists on city pathways.
Except: When was the last time you heard of a bicyclist being issued a citation for speeding on a multi-use path?
The challenge with this good-intentioned amendment is enforcement. The Sierra Vista Police Department is already understaffed and overworked. It wasn’t long ago — when city residents were waging war on stoplight cameras — that the police chief admitted in public he didn’t have enough officers to properly enforce local traffic laws. The size of the local department has not increased — it’s still 66 positions — and the current situation for police departments everywhere is a severe shortage of candidates and trained officers.
For this proposed amendment, we think there ought not be a law. The lack of resources to enforce this amendment will prevent the restriction from being an effective deterrent.
Instead, more posted signs reminding bicyclists to be respectful of pedestrians and not to exceed the speed limit might be a better answer. Deputizing local citizens who are members of the Cochise Bicycle Advocates to patrol the pathways might be another solution.
Creating a rule change without assuring proper enforcement resources will accomplish little, if anything, to improve the safety of local multi-use paths.