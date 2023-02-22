For more than 40 years major daily newspapers across the country published a popular comic strip that illustrated the minor absurdities, frustrations and ironies of everyday life. "There Oughta Be a Law!" offered readers a comical highlight of what was often reality: Worried parents call the doctor when their child wakes up sick, only to have the child make a remarkable recovery when the physician arrives, leaving only a bill for the house call.

We remembered the comic this week while thinking about code amendments proposed by the Parks and Recreation Commission for the city of Sierra Vista. As proposed, one of the changes would restrict electric bikes from the city’s multi-use paths. The amendment would mirror state law, which also prohibits “Class 3” scooters and bikes from park trails.

