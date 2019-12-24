Putting aside our daily opinion and recognizing the holiday, we are presenting notable and inspirational quotes on this Christmas Day.
We at the Herald/Review wish everyone, especially our readers, a very Merry Christmas!
One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.
— Commentator Andy Rooney
Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.
— President Calvin Coolidge
Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it ‘white’.
— Singer Bing Crosby
Christmas time! That man must be a misanthrope indeed, in whose breast something like a jovial feeling is not roused — in whose mind some pleasant associations are not awakened — by the recurrence of Christmas.
— Author Charles Dickens
We got to the moon on Christmas Eve 1968, at the end of a poor year for this country. We had Vietnam. We had civil unrest. We had the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. But we went around the moon and saw the far side for the first time. A script writer couldn’t have done a better job of raising people’s hope.
— Astronaut Jim Lovell
No matter what else is going on, Christmas is my all-time favorite period in the year. It has a positive effect on me like very little else does, seasonally, that is.
— Commentator Rush Limbaugh
The eight years of war since 9/11 had meant several Christmases away from home for most of these men. For soldiers at war, there’s comforting continuity in the traditions and inevitability of Christmas.
— Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal
Our many different cultures notwithstanding, there’s something about the holidays that makes the planet communal. Even nations that do not celebrate Christmas can’t help but be caught up in the collective spirit of their neighbors, as twinkling lights dot the landscape and carols fill the air. It’s an inspiring time of the year.