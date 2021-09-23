“Democracy is not just constitutional and legislative rules; it is a culture and practice and adhering by the law and respecting international human rights principles.”
Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa
King of Bahrain
Announcing constitutional reforms in 2002
Sometimes an outsider’s perspective can clarify the confusion. That’s why we captured a quote from the king of Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf. In 2002, Mr. Isa Al Khalifa instituted a constitutional monarchy and pledged a form of democracy intended to provide greater representation within the government.
The quote is a relevant reminder of what is necessary for the Arizona Legislature to function in today’s hostile political environment. Last week Senate President Karen Fann issued a press release announcing that Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, had received a chilling threat from an anonymous constituent who disparaged her recent criticisms of the 2020 election audit. The threat included references to where Ms. Ugenti-Rita lives and where she shops for groceries.
Turns out the senator isn’t alone. Interviews with another half-dozen legislators confirmed they had received similar threatening messages from angered constituents who warned of consequences if these politicians did not fall in line with certain opinions and beliefs.
Threatening violence or personal injury isn’t the way our form of government works. It’s not an option, regardless of what hate-groups and conspiracy-minded militias espouse.
Our form of government only works when the rights of the minority are protected, freedom of expression is assured, and representation is elected.
Strong-arm tactics, like threatening Sen. Ugenti-Rita and other state legislators, will pave our path to a future form of government that extinguishes all three of the tenets foundational to a democracy.
Some will contend we — Arizona and the United States — are not a true democracy, but a republic. In the strict dictionary definition, this is true. In a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority, leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected. In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.
While even the delegates attending the 1787 constitutional convention debated the exact meanings of republic and democracy, American colonists used the terms interchangeably, as remains common today.
For two centuries, through natural disasters, economic collapse, world wars and other calamities, our state and nation have clung to the principles of representative government and adherence to the constitution and laws enacted by those democratically elected.
Though there have been periods of social unrest, violent protests, even open hostility toward government officials and agencies, our form of government has survived and maintained “ … a culture and practice and adhering by the law ... ,” as eloquently stated by the king of Bahrain.
Threats of physical violence must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law to assure the security of our elected officials and to maintain the rule of law in government.
State officials need to take these threats seriously, a prosecute accordingly.