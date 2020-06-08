A national debate is emerging that has revived a movement with roots as far back as the 1960s.
The recent death of George Floyd, which could prove to be a murder, has sparked interest in Minneapolis — the site of the incident — in abolishing the police department. Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while placing him in custody.
Most of us are familiar with the ongoing protests happening all across the U.S., including in Sierra Vista, expressing outrage about police brutality and calling for change. Friday, several hundred people marched from The Mall at Sierra Vista to the police department, carrying signs and chanting in unison to protest the incident. Saturday, protestors gathered at the intersection of Highways 90 and 92, continuing the outcry of injustice.
When Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told a crowd of protestors on Saturday he favors reforms of the city’s police department over disbanding the agency, he was roundly booed and ordered to leave, even though the protest was happening outside his home.
The idea of abolishing police departments is not new.
This political movement dates back to 1968 after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King sparked violent riots across the country. Police abolitionists believe that policing as a system is inherently flawed and cannot be reformed. The movement gained popularity again in 2014, after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Today, calls to defund police departments follow sincere efforts in many cities to accomplish reform. Minneapolis, where the annual police budget is about $193 million, the city spent millions on body cameras and training initiatives after the 2015 police shooting of Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old African-American. Those who support abolishing the police department point to Floyd’s death as the example that reform efforts fail. Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would cut as much as $150 million from a planned increase in the police department’s budget. In New York City, two council members vowed to cut the PD’s $6 billion budget in the wake of Floyd’s death. In Phoenix, activists specifically requested a 25 percent reduction in the law enforcement budget.
Contrast what’s happening in these large cities with what’s happening in Cochise County and in Sierra Vista, where there have been peaceful protests. Imagining a community without our local police department is frightening for anyone familiar with the situations that our officers encounter on a daily basis. These men and women in blue are frequently asked to step into harms way and they have the training needed to address these situations, which more often than not result in a peaceful outcome.
We don’t see abolishing police departments as the answer. In the current situation, it’s an example of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.