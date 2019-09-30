State Rep. Noel Campbell must believe that if you keep asking, eventually you get what you want.
The Prescott Republican grabbed headlines last week with an announcement that he hopes fellow lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey will support doubling the state gas tax to raise money for road repairs. Arizonans currently pay 18 cents to the state for every gallon of gasoline they pump and that tax collection totals about $750 million a year.
Lawmakers haven’t increased the tax since 1991 and Campbell argues that if the state kept up with inflation, the collection would today be 47 cents per gallon.
This isn’t the first time the Prescott representative has proposed this increase. In 2017, Campbell put forth a bill for a statewide referendum, noting that voters could choose to boost the tax if his fellow legislators were unwilling. In January, he proposed increasing the tax by 43 cents by 2021, but that legislation never made it out of committee.
With every member of the Legislature up for re-election when the next session starts in January 2020, we highly doubt any of our state lawmakers are going to think increasing the gas tax is a good idea.
Gov. Ducey has said he sees no need to increase the tax and points to an existing surplus in state revenues. He’s promoting the widening of I-17 north of Phoenix at a cost of $130 million as an example of what will be accomplished using the current state surplus.
We don’t blame Campbell for continuing to pursue the idea of generating more money for road repairs. For almost a decade, the Arizona Department of Transportation has been warning that gas tax collections haven’t been keeping up with the costs of maintaining our roads. The agency points to more fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles as two reasons motorists are spending less at the pump. Campbell is being conscientious, but not very sensible in his efforts to get lawmakers behind a tax increase.
Instead of trying to convince the Republican majority that controls the Legislature to make an unpopular political decision, it’s time for Rep. Campbell to come up with a new idea that will accomplish the goal of generating more money for road repairs in Arizona.
Continuing to propose an increase in the gas tax isn’t getting any traction, nor will it in 2020.