Outgoing Cochise County Administrator Ed Gilligan was blunt during a special meeting of Supervisors last week: Actions and public statements by the board have created a morale problem among department heads and might make it difficult to attract qualified applicants for his job.
Gilligan resigned last month, effective Aug. 28, and will begin a different career as the state Supreme Court’s Division Director of Adult Probation Services. Supervisors are in the early stages of seeking applicants for the position.
The spark that lit Gilligan’s blunt assessment was the public eruption that occurred when a new logo was introduced July 7. At the special meeting last week, Supervisors backed off implementation of the new logo, responding to a fury of public criticism. Comments focused on the design of the emblem, the process for its selection, and the audacity of replacing the historic county seal, which portrays an image representing Chief Cochise.
Gilligan told board members their response to the controversy at a time when the county’s top executive is about to change, has prompted several department heads to entertain the idea of leaving the county.
We hope not.
Since assuming the position following the retirement of Jim Vlahovich on June 30, 2017, Gilligan’s accomplishments have been nothing less than remarkable. His work on the county’s compensation schedule replaced an outdated and confusing pay grade system with a modern market-driven wage scale aimed at rewarding top performers and attracting top talent to Cochise County.
Gilligan’s work on the county’s health insurance plan saved taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars, while improving coverage and creating an incentive for employees to invest in their own wellbeing.
His efforts to create efficiencies in county government have improved public services while maintaining a payroll that is significantly smaller than it was a decade ago.
A key element to his success — Gilligan will be the first to relate — has been the talent and professionalism of county department heads and employees.
To continue that momentum, this moment demands leadership from the Cochise County Board. Despite the distractions of two upcoming elections, the supervisors need to make clear their appreciation of the work being accomplished every day by county employees.
Gilligan’s obvious anger with public statements blaming the logo mess on “non-elected” employees is a classic example of the problem created for his department heads. A difficult job becomes even less appealing for those in decision-making positions when they feel a lack of confidence or support from their bosses.
Now is the time for board members to do more than bury the logo controversy by promising to continue using the seal displaying Chief Cochise. Supervisors would do well to issue a statement to every available media outlet promoting their confidence in county employees and assuring the public that steps are being taken to assure greater transparency in the decision-making process.
Supervisors should know it’s a message that needs to be loud and clear, and can’t be repeated too often.