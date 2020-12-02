We share Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre’s opinion that it’s time for Congress to take action and legalize marijuana.
McIntyre told the Associated Press last week that he is dropping existing cases and has told local law enforcement to stop arresting people for possession of small amounts of marijuana, following statewide voter approval of Proposition 207.
The initiative allows people 21 and older to legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” and be able to grow their own plants. More than 60 percent of Arizona voters supported the measure in the Nov. 3 election.
Despite our pre-election position in opposition to Prop. 207, we recognize the reality of the balloting outcome and agree with Attorney McIntyre’s opinion. Even before the initiative was approved, Cochise County enacted a policy of lenient punishment compared to state law. Violators apprehended in possession of marijuana have appeared in a Justice of the Peace courtroom where they are offered the option to get a medical marijuana card and make a $200 contribution to a drug rehabilitation program. Doing so within two months of being arrested results in the misdemeanor case being dismissed and the arrest expunged.
Considering that until now Arizona is the only remaining state that can seek a felony charge for possession of a small amount of marijuana, the county’s punishment offer has been generous.
About one-third of Americans now live in states where the recreational consumption of cannabis is legal. Arizona is one of 15 states to enact legislation decriminalizing marijuana, with California, Illinois and Michigan among the top ten most populous in the U.S.
Despite the growing trend toward legalization, Congress isn’t likely to change the federal government's designation of marijuana as a “…highly dangerous illegal drug with no medical value,” anytime soon.
Our federal banking system is regulated by federal law, so banks risk being charged with aiding and abetting a federal crime or money laundering if they choose to do business with marijuana-related ventures. Most financial institutions have decided that the risk and hassle are not worth it, and they are "just saying no" to the marijuana industry.
Without bank accounts, many marijuana ventures have no choice but to conduct most of their business in cash, which comes with a host of issues. For example, these businesses cannot pay state taxes by check or electronically, which means dispensary owners must hand-deliver huge amounts of cash to state tax offices, sometimes requiring hours of travel with armored vehicles and armed guards. Additionally, paying employees is dangerous and cumbersome without bank access. Compensating employees in cash makes them vulnerable to crime.
We agree with Attorney McIntyre’s opinion that Congress needs to adopt the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act — or SAFE Act. The SAFE Act would allow federally-regulated banks to work with state-approved cannabis businesses.
Doing so will give these businesses access to the federal banking system and reduce the opportunity for criminality within the marijuana industry.