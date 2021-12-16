It’s been a long-held desire for the Sierra Vista City Council to establish an Economic Development Commission.
The idea predates most of the current council members and began with former member, and now former resident, Craig Mount. He envisioned a citizens group that could bolster the city’s ongoing efforts to spur economic development and diversify the local economy. Among the more controversial proposals he thought the commission could undertake was reducing the local sales tax for major purchases, like cars or appliances. Doing so, he contended, would encourage more people to shop in Sierra Vista instead of traveling elsewhere.
Current council member Gregory Johnson has carried the torch for an economic development commission during his first two years on the council. Like Mount, Johnson has called for appointment of citizens who could add ideas and momentum to the city’s development efforts.
What the council doesn’t want is this initiative to be a negative reflection on existing efforts and city staff that are charged with fostering strategies to bring more business to the community.
Which is why the timing of this “new” commission is perfect.
Sierra Vista’s economy is the strongest that it has been in the past decade. Tax revenues are up, the number of construction permits has increased, unemployment is low, hotel occupancy is at record levels and the price of real estate is high. City staff have been working collaboratively the last several years on economic development taking a broad view of how the city moves forward and have seen great results with this synergy.
Tony Boone, the “face” of the city’s economic development efforts, has established himself as the primary contact for our local business owners and those industries interested in locating or expanding in Sierra Vista. Matt McLachlan, the city’s Community Development Director, has led a highly successful effort to revitalize Sierra Vista’s West End, utilizing a City grant program that incentivizes local property and business owners to invest in upgrading their properties and combining that effort with state and federal grants to dramatically improve the streetscape west of Carmichael Avenue on Fry Boulevard. Millions of dollars of economic impact within the city’s hospitality industry have been generated through sports tourism under the guidance of Laura Wilson, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Library, and leisure tourism and quality of life marketing under Judy Hector, Marketing and Communications Manager.
Considering all that success, it’s logical to ask why Sierra Vista would need a citizen-based, non-regulatory economic development commission at this time.
As any economist will relate, economies at all levels (local, state and federal) go in cycles.
Ten years ago, when much of the nation and most of Arizona was recovering from The Great Recession, Sierra Vista and Cochise County were still feeling the devastating effects. Property values dropped, reducing tax revenue needed for local schools and county government. Construction was at a standstill, our population was in decline, and the Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area was listed as the fourth-worst economy in the nation.
Appointment of a commission at this time prepares us for that uncertain future, while ensuring we make the most of opportunities in the current economic upturn. Members of the group, when appointed by the City Manager, will have time to get up to speed on the city’s ongoing — and successful — development strategies.
Ultimately, these new commissioners will provide the council and city officials with valuable “grassroots” insights on what more can be done, what might work, and what citizens think of the economic development initiatives.
The right time to launch this commission isn’t when there are serious challenges facing our local economy. It’s now, to prepare for future challenges and expand the city’s existing efforts.