The daily news about the pandemic, along with its impact on our daily lives, has distracted many of us from what looms this fall: the 2020 elections.
We’re not talking about the “big” elections, for President, U.S. Senate or local contests of interest. We’re referring to ballot questions that have the potential of dramatically changing Arizona.
At this writing there are three citizen initiatives that are close to securing the needed number of signatures to qualify for the November 3, 2020, statewide ballot. Despite the pandemic and a court ruling that prevented gathering signatures online, these campaigns have expressed public confidence they will file petitions prior to the July 2 deadline. At least 237,654 signatures from registered voters are needed to qualify for the statewide ballot.
Based on that confidence, Arizona voters need to begin deciding where they stand on these referendum questions.
The first is legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Arizona voters rejected a similar measure in the 2016 election. Proposition 205 went down to defeat by a 2 percent margin (51-49), and Cochise County joined in that defeat with 27,357 “no” votes and 22,130 voting in favor. Foes of the measure pointed to its language which they said limited prosecution for those using marijuana and favored licensing out-of-state businesses.
This time the outcome may be different. Recent polls show that decriminalizing the drug has strong support across the state, across age-groups and regardless of party affiliation.
The second possible referendum may be a new tax on income earners who report more than $250,000 in annual compensation, or $500,000 for couples filing jointly. Invest in Ed – an offshoot of the #RedforEd campaign that stormed the state capitol in 2018 – has appealed to teachers and education advocates to gather the last of its signatures needed to get on the general election ballot.
This initiative is similar to a referendum that never made it to the ballot. The Arizona Supreme Court knocked the first iteration of the Invest in Education Act initiative off the 2018 ballot just a few months before the election, spurring an outcry from the teachers who spent months collecting signatures.
This time around, Invest in Ed appears to have addressed the legal issues that prevented its initiative from reaching the ballot and is well-positioned to gather the needed signatures.
The third likely referendum will ask Arizona voters to change the state’s sentencing laws. The Second Chances, Rehabilitation and Public Safety Act would change Arizona’s sentencing laws to include "earned release credits," which offenders can use to shave time off their prisons sentences. Offenders currently have to serve at least 85 percent of their sentences under Arizona's “truth in sentencing” law, with a chance to spend the remainder under community supervision. The citizens initiative could cut nonviolent offenders' sentences by up to 50 percent, with participants earning a one-day reduction for every day served.
It’s time to do your homework, Arizona voters. These questions are likely to be on the ballot this fall!