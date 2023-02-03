Stupidity has consequences. When you choose to seek a last-minute, illegal hand count of election ballots, somebody’s got to pay the attorneys when you get sued. Money also has to be spent for your own legal representation.
We could blame the obvious for this stupidity — the Cochise County supervisors and the county recorder who supported the hand count — but that’s too simple.
It’s time to look in the mirror, Cochise County voters, and assume responsibility not only for a bill of more than $88,000 for the plaintiffs' legal fees, but the cost in wasted time and personal attorney charges that will also be part of the total.
Not to worry, say the supervisors, that money will be paid by someone other than the hard-working taxpayers of this county. This is, of course, also against the law — supervisors and the county are not allowed to accept these types of “donations” — and completely outside the public’s purview.
No, the source of our comical performances, played out regularly at almost every meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, are the voters: The people who put their faith in Tom Crosby, Peggy Judd and David Stevens.
Honestly, what did we expect? When Ms. Judd isn’t throwing county officials under buses (most recently former Elections Director Lisa Marra), she’s listening to her chiropractor on the conspiracy of COVID and voting against $1.9 million in federal funding for public health services.
When Mr. Crosby isn’t proposing insane ideas — like directing the Sheriff’s department to “invade Mexico,” — he’s scheming to disenfranchise about 47,000 Cochise County voters by choosing not to certify election results.
Recorder David Stevens puts his personal ambition ahead of the best interests of Cochise County, palling with failed secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem to promote election denialism and seeking to push the state’s voting process back to the pre-computer era by agreeing to the last minute hand-counting of votes in the days before the Nov. 8, 2022, election.
This is just the beginning of the county’s legal woes, thanks to the ineptitude, stubbornness and ideology-driven thinking of our elected county representatives. We still need to see the bill Cochise County will pay for suing Ms. Marra (another $30,715) and there may be legal fees for our supervisors if the Arizona attorney general decides to pursue litigation for delaying certification of the election canvas.
The good news is that Cochise County voters have a bit of time on their side. There is the current opportunity to recall Mr. Crosby, which began last month and requires almost 5,000 signatures from District 1 voters to accomplish. Organizers have until June to achieve that goal. Otherwise, the next election of county officials will start with a Primary Election in August 2024. Before that, candidates will be campaigning and offering a brighter tomorrow.
Voters do not want to make the same mistake twice — or in Judd’s case, for a third time — by reelecting these officials.