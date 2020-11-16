We’re a bit disappointed in the over-the-top reaction by Arizona Republicans unwilling to accept the result of the Nov. 3 election and besmirching the reputation of state officials who dare point out the obvious.
When Attorney General Mark Brnovich appeared on FOX News last week and pronounced that Democrat Joe Biden would capture Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, he was roundly criticized by fellow Republicans.
Friday, conservative members of the GOP went after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for a tweet she posted three years ago critical of President Trump.
Legislators including Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, and Sen.-elect Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, have cited the tweet as justification for an audit and recount of every Arizona ballot. The Arizona Republican Party has shared a photo on its Facebook page, calling Hobbs “Crazy Katie.”
Hobbs posted the tweet when she was the leading Democrat in the Legislature, criticizing the president for his failure to denounce neo-Nazi supporters after riots in Charlottesville, N.C.
Response to the 2017 tweet revived by conservatives last week was more threatening this year than at the time it was originally posted. The Secretary of State’s office contacted the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center and redirect all callers to an automated answering system to deal with the abuse.
We understand disappointment at the outcome of an election. Support among local Republicans for President Trump totaled more than 58 percent, beating Democrat Joe Biden by almost 20 percentage points in Cochise County.
What we don’t understand is tearing down the election process without solid factual evidence of a conspiracy or wrongdoing that compromises the outcome. Nationally, the Republican Party has brought no less than 20 legal challenges in five states, including Arizona, seeking to overturn the election outcome. Those challenges aren’t based on actual proof of malfeasance.
Rather, they were filed as a way to find proof to support the claims of fraud. Judges have been skeptical and have quickly tossed many of these challenges, including here in Arizona.
It won’t be possible to convince some people, of course. As we witness on social media and elsewhere, there are always those who enthusiastically believe in conspiracies, fraud and disregard facts and substantiated findings.
It’s disheartening that President Trump has continuously — in 2016, ’18 and today — raised the specter of fraud and baseless conspiracies. The damage he is doing to our election process will generate voter apathy and a broad-based lack of faith in the institutions we depend on to govern this country.
It’s time to move on and accept that there will be a new administration in the White House. It’s time for America to come together and work within the system for change.
Our election system is the envy of the world, and it’s better now than it has ever been.