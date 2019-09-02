The convenience of utilities has become essential to modern life.
Without natural gas, without electricity, without water on tap, it’s difficult to imagine how hard our lives would be. Cooking the evening meal, watching our favorite show and taking the morning shower have become routines that we expect, not wonders of the age we live in.
So has the internet.
Today we check our bank balance, read our email, even enjoy video visits with our grandchildren thanks to the ubiquitous existence of the internet. In business, companies gravitate toward fast internet recognizing the advantages of e-commerce and reliable network access. Rural communities rely on the internet to provide their patients access to care, bringing specialists into the doctor’s office through telemedicine. School districts and colleges at every level are dependent on vibrant internet connections to provide online classrooms and educational opportunities in sparsely populated communities.
Scholars and futurists warn us of a “digital divide,” recognizing that lack of access to the internet will define economic success and lifestyle choices for our children.
Recognizing the value of the internet and the limited number of providers raises the question of whether this technology should be regulated. Consistent annual increases in the price of internet service in Cochise County and across the country has created an awareness that the public has little influence or representation in corporate boardrooms where decisions can impact the availability of this essential service in the community.
Huachuca City offers a local example. Residents in that community lost access to a reliable high-speed internet provider two years ago when the company decided continuing its service was no longer profitable. Residents there now have a choice of wireless internet providers who charge comparable rates for bandwidth that doesn’t match what was previously offered.
Arizona assures public representation for essential utilities through the Arizona Corporation Commission, which carries the responsibility of approving rates and, most recently, imposing moratoriums on service disconnects during extreme weather.
Considering the absolute necessity of internet service in almost all aspects of daily life, and the importance of providing access to all communities, state legislators need to consider the idea of regulating internet providers through the ACC.
The Arizona Corporation Commission may be the only voice the public has when it comes to how this essential service is provided.