We’re pleased that Gov. Doug Ducey has the political courage and the good sense to revisit a law prohibiting local governments from putting restrictions on short-term vacation rentals.
The law, Senate Bill 1350, was signed by the governor in 2016. It is another example of our state government exerting authority where it shouldn’t. During recent sessions, legislators have imposed restrictions on cities and counties to satisfy a pro-business agenda, forcing “one-size-fits-all” policies and serving the interests of the few at the expense of the many.
It’s time to redefine the authority of state government.
Prior to former senate president, now Congressman Andrew Biggs, the relationship between state lawmakers and local government was cordial and cooperative. The influence of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization that incorporates representation of local governments, was paramount when legislators wanted to tamper with restrictions limiting local authority. Biggs changed that when Bisbee had the audacity and the foresight to adopt the state’s first ban of single-use plastic bags.
The Legislature, with Biggs and his Republican followers leading the charge, required two sessions and four different laws to put an end to Bisbee’s insubordination. In the end, the state enforced its authority by adopting a process that robs local governments of shared revenues if the attorney general decides a city or county ordinance is contrary to Arizona statutes. Beyond Bisbee, the state has used its authority to tell Tucson that it is not allowed to dispose of guns recovered from criminals or turned in by citizens, restricted local governments from implementing ordinances that deal with evictions and prevented cities and counties from prohibiting short-term rentals, among several other strong-arm initiatives.
With Ducey’s announcement last week that he’s open to reconsider revisions to Senate Bill 1350, we see one consequence of the state’s power grab. Instead of allowing local governments to implement laws that address local issues, the state’s desire to appease business interests has created serious problems in Sedona and other communities, requiring lawmakers to go back and fix the situation they have created.
A waste of time and taxpayer money.
Changing the current balance of power between state government and cities and counties will require an amendment to the Arizona Constitution that limits the ability of our legislators to impose their political agenda on local communities.