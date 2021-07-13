Environmentalists rejoiced last week at the news that the Army Corp of Engineers (ACOE) suspended the Section 404 permit issued to the developers of the proposed Villages of Vigneto in Benson.
Sierra Vista resident Tricia Gerodette told the media she was “very happy” at the decision and called for the agency to completely revoke the permit to allow any future application to go through the normal channels of analysis.
Despite the promise of the developer, El Dorado Holdings, to challenge the ACOE decision and seek reinstatement of the permit, the suspension signals a significant turning point for the future of Benson and Cochise County.
Petitioning to reverse the suspension adds more legal expense to an already extensive and costly history for the development. Investors have been battling environmental groups and federal agencies since the comprehensive project was proposed more than a decade ago.
At its zenith, Villages of Vigneto presented a future of economic prosperity and would bring a cosmopolitan aura to the region. The development would feature unique commercial outlets, restaurants, and entertainment venues in addition to its 28,000 Tuscan-style homes.
Numerous community meetings generated sincere interest and enthusiasm for the project and developers repeatedly indicated that groundbreaking at the 12,000-acre property on the south side of Benson was just months away. Benson’s hospital discussed plans to meet the challenges presented by the addition of 70,000 residents and Cochise College considered expanding its role to embrace “lifestyle learning” opportunities.
It never happened.
Now the consistent opposition voiced by Gerodette — at one point the Benson City Council shut down all public comment at its meetings due to her frequent fulminations — the Center for Biological Diversity, and other environmental groups have secured a significant decision that effectively delays the project for years, if not for good.
We can only imagine what happens next. Federal agencies that have been involved in the decision-making for what will be allowed at the property are more empowered under the current Administration than previously. There are also only a few developers with the financial means of El Dorado Holdings capable of undertaking anything comparable to Villages of Vigneto.
Despite the aggressive and outspoken mission of environmentalists to depopulate Cochise County and stymie any and all development — residential and commercial — the need for economic expansion remains an urgent priority. Without it, local communities will wither, poverty rates will increase, education opportunities will be limited and public infrastructure will fail.
We shudder at the thought that Fort Huachuca is the next target on the list for the Center for Biological Diversity.
It is imperative that Benson and other communities in Cochise County recognize the importance of stimulating economic development and work together to achieve that outcome. Any thought that a major project will someday secure our shared prosperity must be dismissed with a recognition that achieving success in economic development usually requires that all the elements for that outcome are preceded by thoughtful community investment.
It’s time to rethink our future.