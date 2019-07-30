Remember the “bad old days” when Arizona was a financial shipwreck?
After The Great Recession of 2008, lawmakers went to the Capitol to figure out how to prevent the state from filing bankruptcy. They slashed education funding, mortgaged state-owned buildings and took other drastic steps to stay financially afloat.
Today, state government is flush with funds.
“ … Arizona has never in its 107-year history collected more money than it did in fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, according to preliminary tabulations by legislative budget analysts. That means the state is starting the new fiscal year with a large surplus of cash,” writes Jim Small, editor of the online publication Arizona Mirror.
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January they will be looking at a budget with a $243 million surplus and more than $1 billion in cash.
We can congratulate Gov. Doug Ducey for putting the state’s financial house in order with innovative budgets that have kept spending under control. His “coup de grace” happened in May when the Legislature approved his initiative to create a $1 billion rainy day fund, just in case another financial calamity is in Arizona’s future.
The economy also did its part. Arizona joined the national economy in rebounding from the collapse, adding more jobs and figuring out ways to return businesses to profitability. The housing market came back with low interest rates driving the recovery.
Who lost?
Local governments and public schools continue to be victims of The Great Recession. State lawmakers started the recovery by stealing from the Highway Users Revenue Fund, money that is generated by the gas tax and was suppose to be returned for local road repairs. Legislators also stole money from the education fund, which was generated from a .06-cent sales tax across Arizona. Gov. Ducey “fixed” most that theft when he pushed a plan to restore education funding with money from the State Land Trust.
Now that our state government has returned to financial health, it’s time for Gov. Ducey and the Legislature to return some — if not all — of the budget surplus to local municipalities and county governments.
Unless the state figures out a way to help local governments generate revenue, or share the excess revenue it has collected, local public services will be threatened.