Last month, a conflicted Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board voted to continue its policy of requiring students and staff to “mask up.” It was one of the few divisive votes among board members, with president Yulonda Boutte casting the lone opposing vote. The action followed comments from Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes and school staff — who support the mandate — and nine members of the public, several of whom voice opposition to the mandate.
The local debate is in concert with a statewide drama that has Gov. Ducey leading the charge against school mandates, a state Supreme Court ruling that the budget and its incorporated policies prohibiting schools from implementing mandates is unconstitutional, and a federal agency notifying the state that it is violating COVID-19 rules, which may prompt the U.S. Treasury to reclaim millions in stimulus funding.
It’s notable that Gov. Ducey has picked this issue to stand his ground against the federal government. Together with his outspoken criticism of how President Biden has addressed the border crisis, a strong argument can be made that the governor’s motives are purely political. He appeals to Arizona’s conservative base by vociferously disparaging mandates and amplifying the massive surge of illegal immigrants entering the country.
Gov. Ducey has a less obvious reason to oppose school mask mandates. The way the policy is written, schools not requiring masks are allocated $1,800 per student. Schools enforcing a mask requirement receive nothing, and notably, parents who want to pull their students from schools with mandates receive a $7,000 voucher to pay tuition and enrollment costs at another school.
It’s no secret that the Governor is a leading proponent of school choice, encouraging parents to move their kids to private and non-parochial schools over public schools. He’s using the federal COVID stimulus — Arizona received about $173 million in federal relief funding — to further encourage parents to get their kids out of public schools. It’s a slap in the face to the Biden Administration, which relied on strong support from teacher unions to take the White House.
We have little doubt that the question of whether to continue the mask mandate at Sierra Vista schools was focused on student health, not politics. Despite the appeal from parents strongly opposed to the policy — a few of which don’t have kids attending Sierra Vista schools — the primary concern of board members and the staff is student health.
We also respect the opinion of board president Yolanda Boutte in her opposition to the mandate. Empowering parents to make the right decision on whether their kids should wear a mask is an ideal standard. The unfortunate reality is that the disruption caused by this continuing pandemic, which school officials report has required more than 700 students to quarantine this academic year, has failed to inspire some parents to follow protocols which previously proved to be effective in combating the virus. Like seat belt laws, smoking restrictions, and lots of other “rules,” mask mandates are considered necessary to protect public health.
This debate offers an excellent example of school government in action, offering plenty of public input and a completely transparent process. We commend the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board for its handling of this issue.