Did you ever think there wouldn’t be enough criminal defense lawyers in the world?
A quick internet search provides pages upon pages of uncomplimentary humorous epigrams about the legal profession. Everything from “…what do you throw a drowning lawyer (his partners),” to “… what do dinosaurs and decent lawyers have in common? (They’re both extinct.)”
Unfortunately for Cochise County, this is no laughing matter.
Earlier this month Judge Timothy Dickerson, the county’s presiding judge, warned that a lack of county-employed and county-contracted lawyers is causing serious delays within our judiciary system. This results in a growing number of indigent defendants — those without the financial means to retain private counsel — spending an unacceptable amount of time awaiting appointment of an attorney. It also delays hearings and trials as cases progress at a snail’s pace.
Many of those same indigent defendants are charged with non-violent offenses but simply cannot afford to post bail, so they spend more time in the county jail. On occasion these inmates their housing, employment, vehicles, even their parental rights. The situation also threatens the constitutional protections for those charged with a crime in Cochise County.
This lack of available attorneys also creates overwhelming and untenable caseloads for lawyers who are employed by Cochise County. Currently, there are three divisions of criminal defense attorneys (Public Defender, Legal Defender, and Legal Advocate) and the county contracts with several private practice lawyers, most of whom are based in Tucson, even Phoenix. The protocol works like this: a new indigent defendant is assigned an attorney from the public defender’s office. If a public defender isn’t available or any of the attorneys in that office have a conflict representing the defendant, then that case is referred to the legal defender’s office. If there is a conflict there or no attorney available, the case is passed along to the office of the legal advocate.
If those options fail — which it does in about one-half of all cases — then indigent defendants are assigned a private practice attorney, who may not receive the case documents or even speak with their new client for a few weeks.
There are several private practice criminal defense attorneys based right here in Cochise County. But most have no interest in working for, or contracting with, the county. Many of the lawyers who do take jobs or contract with Cochise County depart sooner than later.
Why is that?
Low pay is a major reason for the shortage and turnover. Compared to other Arizona counties, the compensation offered by Cochise County is simply too low, according to Judge Dickerson. The result is an inability to attract experienced lawyers or to retain new attorneys who come here for their first job. Cochise County has not even been able to fill its top Public Defender vacancy since Richard Karwaczka was hired last fall as the new county administrator. Patricia Enriquez, the Iínterin Public Defender, has already accepted a higher-paying position in Pima County.
Another challenge for Cochise County is that Arizona currently ranks among the fewest attorneys per capita in the nation, with about 15,600 lawyers for a population of about 7.4 million. The result is the low supply of attorneys are in high demand throughout the state, making Cochise County’s low compensation even more unappealing.
The inability to timely process indigent defendants is causing a backlog in the county’s courts to the point some in and out of the system are worried about violations of speedy trial deadlines could open the county (a.k.a. taxpayers) to potential lawsuits and even federal review.
The crisis is also impacting the Cochise County jail, where longer pretrial detention is costing the sheriff’s office more money for housing, feeding, and medical care of those defendants for a longer period.
There’s not an easy solution for Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors, and Judge Dickerson is quick to express his appreciation for the budgetary issues the supervisors face. However, our supervisors have little choice but to better fund the indigent defense system if they hope to address this serious problem and avoid even more expensive costs down the road.