With the good comes the bad.
We can’t hide our disappointment that Sierra Vista voters will not have a competitive choice of candidates in the Nov. 3 General Election.
At the close of nominations for three seats on the City Council last week, three names had gathered enough signatures to earn a ballot spot, of which one candidate is likely to be dismissed due to a possible felony conviction.
Residents will remember the city decided in December, 2017 to change its election format for the council. Instead of a primary election and then a general election, Sierra Vista eliminated its primary unless more than twice the number of candidates are running for the number of seats in the election.
In this case, eleven candidates filed a “Statement of Interest” in running for the three seats, but only three cleared the bar of signatures needed to earn a spot on the Nov. 3 election ballot.
Why so few?
We would argue the number of signatures needed to validate the candidacy of people interested in serving on the council is prohibitive. Candidates were required to collect more than 600 signatures from registered city voters to qualify for the ballot.
Even with the advent of “E-Qual” online petition signing, the number is far too high. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, after receiving complaints from candidates in Sierra Vista, the City of Phoenix and other communities, opened the state’s database for online petition signing in May.
Despite that option, local candidates still struggled to collect enough names from registered voters.
The decision to eliminate the primary was driven, in large part, from the argument that more voters turn out for the general election. Previously, council candidates could win a seat by capturing “50 plus 1” percent of the total votes cast in the primary, thereby avoiding a runoff in the general election. If two candidates reached the magic number in the primary, then local voters would be left with making a choice among the remaining field for the one available council seat.
While that system didn’t require as many petition signatures for candidates to get on the ballot, the voter turnout in primary elections is notably low. The effective argument in eliminating the primary focused on candidates earning more of a mandate from a larger turnout in the general election.
Unfortunately, as the current situation proves, voters won’t be awarding a mandate to any of the candidates because there aren’t any election contests. If a felony conviction prevents one of the three council candidates from appearing on the ballot, city officials will probably appoint someone to fill the vacant seat.
We agree with the idea of getting more voters to participate in the city election, and awarding the winning candidates a meaningful mandate.
We disagree with the number of signatures required to qualify for the ballot and argue that it is too prohibitive to encourage participation in city government.
Lower the signature requirement and let’s get more candidates!