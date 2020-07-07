If you thought the pandemic would slow the scandalous political drama happening at the state capital, think again.
Even with legislators out of session, the “As The World Turns” drama among lawmakers continues to make headlines. Thankfully, none of these situations involve locally-elected legislators.
We’ll start in Scottsdale, home to many of the state’s richest and most famous residents. Incumbent Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita is facing a primary challenge for her Republican seat from former State Rep. Adam Kwasman.
His pitch to voters is pretty simple: “I don't go to the bar and get body shots with lobbyists.”
While most Scottsdale voters probably don’t do that either, apparently Ugenti-Rita did.
Depositions entered in state court in February revealed Ugenti-Rita's role in a sexual harassment investigation two years ago, which ended with former Yuma lawmaker Don Shooter being expelled from the Legislature. According to testimony from the lobbyist, Ugenti-Rita laid down on the bar of a Mexican restaurant and allowed a lobbyist to drink tequila from a shot glass situated in her belly button.
With a tenuous four-seat majority in the Senate, fellow Republicans haven’t opened an investigation into the matter and are unlikely to do so.
Then we jump to a Globe Rep. David Cook, who already spent time in jail for a drunk-driving conviction in 2019.
Rep. Cook is alleged to have had more than a friendship with a lobbyist at the capital, sending her correspondence, several of which referred to his love for the woman. A pile of letters from Cook were turned over to media outlets and the resulting headlines inspired House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a GOP Representative from Mesa, to commission an investigation.
When the results of that inquiry were made public last month, lawyers for Rep. Cook ripped the report, calling it a “hit piece,” and potentially libelous.
But that’s not the best part.
Last week State Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott sent an email to his fellow members of the House, alleging that Rep. Bowers had purposely leaked information intending to politically damage Rep. Cook.
According to Campbell, the package of letters outlining Cook’s relationship with the lobbyist were handed over to media outlets by the Speaker. Campbell also alleges that one of the complaints against Cook, filed by law enforcement officer turned congressional candidate Kevin Cavanaugh, was announced by the Speaker to the media before the complaint was actually filed.
Rep. Campbell’s open questioning of the Speaker to fellow members inspires thoughts that a mutiny may be in the making in the House.
First, we want to recognize and appreciate our locally-elected representatives — Reps. Becky Nutt, Gail Griffin and Sen. David Gown — for keeping their noses clean and out of these scandalous headlines.
Second, we’re beginning to wonder whether some of our state lawmakers have the moral aptitude to represent the public interest, considering the ongoing drama that continues to unfold at the capital.
Lawmakers need to do what’s necessary to restore the assembly’s reputation and its focus on serving the public.