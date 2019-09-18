This week a collection of well-known Democrats introduced a citizens initiative – the Democracy and Accountability Act – that would prohibit lawmakers from voting on legislation that would benefit them financially, roll back restrictions on direct democracy petitions and eliminate the ban on ballot-harvesting.
Those familiar with the political wars at our state capital know that these legislative issues have been the focus of the Republican majority for the past several sessions. State lawmakers with financial ties to charter schools, including former Senate President Steve Yarbrough and Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, pushed legislation that benefited them financially. GOP lawmakers made it more difficult to put a citizens initiative on the ballot, and Republicans used their majority to eliminate the practice of door-to-door ballot collections.
For those not closely tied to which party is “winning,” this is a case of tossing the baby out with the bathwater.
Who doesn’t support tightening up state laws to restrict legislators from voting on bills that benefit them personally? The “Rule of 10,” which is the current law to prevent these conflicts of interest, didn’t stop Farnsworth from making millions last year when he sold his Benjamin Franklin charter schools after voting in support of legislation to expand charter schools. Yarbrough, who owns a school tuition organization, spent his time serving Arizona by pushing legislation to expand STO programs.
While the fight to curb corrupt lawmakers may be popular for all voters, the rest of this Democrat-inspired initiative goes too far in making the process easier for citizen initiatives and reinstating ballot harvesting. In an age when fraud and vote tampering have become issues in our elections, repealing laws that serve to validate the legitimacy of petitioners and the casting of ballots is not a good idea.
We admit that Republicans passed these bills with an eye toward reducing the influence of what they perceived to be liberal practices. Adding restrictions to the citizen initiative process has made it more difficult to get a referendum on a statewide ballot, but it has hardly stopped the practice. Ballot-harvesting wasn’t much of a threat when the ban became law, but it’s consistent with concerns that threaten the integrity of our election process.
We support tightening state laws that prohibit lawmakers from self-dealing, but we’re opposed to making it easier for petitioners seeking a statewide referendum and to the idea of reinstating ballot harvesting.