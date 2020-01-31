We’re pretty sure the last people Cochise County Supervisors wanted to hear from leading up to the 2020 election cycle were Dan Coxworth and Christine McLachlan.
Not that these officials are undesirable in any way. Coxworth is the county’s Development Services Director and McLachlan is a Planner II in planning and zoning. Both are respected professionals with ample qualifications.
So what’s the problem?
Tuesday these officials urged Supervisors to eliminate the “Opt-Out” provision in the county’s building code. The policy allows those with four acres or more to build a structure without obtaining all the permits or undergoing all the inspections required of buildings on properties measuring less than four acres.
It’s not the first time Cochise County has debated the merits of “opt-out.” Planning officials prior to Coxworth and McLachlan have warned board members of safety issues and presented slides during work sessions that pictured shoddy homes without enough exits in case of fire. Other issues included luxurious homes that escape inspection and don’t get assessed at full value, reducing the property owner’s tax bill.
Despite these safety and revenue concerns, Supervisors have been reluctant to eliminate the “opt-out” provision. Board members have favored leaving the issue alone in the past after vocal constituents have complained about the cost of permits and the lack of necessity for some of the inspections.
Coxworth brought new angles to the argument on Tuesday. The policy can create confusion for some who believe they are exempt from the entire county building code, including septic systems and construction in a flood plain. He also noted that the provision isn’t needed to inspire development, because Cochise County is currently growing. Building homes in remote areas also increases the cost of providing government services, Coxworth noted.
Supervisors have favored the “opt-out” policy in the past to reduce the county’s costs and speed up the construction timetable. Builders have complained that their progress has been slowed while they wait for an inspector to arrive at a construction site. Board members have recognized that budget costs can be controlled by eliminating the hiring of an inspector for rural structures.
Taking on the debate at this moment, months before Supervisors face an already-sensitive constituency, may define how people vote in November. The “opt-out” provision has inspired populism in the past with criticisms of bureaucracy and government cost.
We’ll see if that’s still the case.