“It’s a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.”
- Cleric Bartholomew Robertson (circa 1620)
Like it or not, Arizona lawmakers may have to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana to serve the public’s best interest.
That’s because choosing to ignore legislation on pot could saddle the state with a constitutional amendment that not only legalizes marijuana, but includes provisions that govern where it can be sold, the quantities that can be sold, who can buy it and all sorts of other complicated questions.
Two factors are pushing our policy makers toward legalization. First, petitions for a citizens initiative that would put the question on the 2020 ballot are expected to start circulating next month. The “Smart and Safe AZ” campaign will try to collect more than 237,000 signatures from registered voters by July 2 of next year to qualify for the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot. Secondly, a recent telephone survey of state residents showed 52 percent of those questioned were in support of legalized recreational use.
Arizona voters rejected recreational use in 2016, killing a citizens initiative by a 51.3 to 48.7 percent margin. Pundits pointed to several factors for that ballot failure, noting that the vote followed a strong Republican turnout which supported President Trump. The measure was crafted to serve the interests of marijuana businesses already operating medical dispensaries in the state, which many voters opposed. There was also a well-funded organization that put millions into campaign advertising urging voters cast “no” ballots on Proposition 205.
Lawmakers, including Gov. Doug Ducey, are recognizing the political landscape is dramatically different heading into 2020. Democrats are expected to turn out in larger numbers, including a greater number of young people, which would favor a new initiative.
Legislators are waking up to the fact that unless they adopt the regulations they want to see in a new state law, then it’s very likely a citizens initiative will pass. If that happens, recreational use will be protected by the Arizona Constitution and legislators will lack the authority to make changes to the law.
If your locally elected member of the State Legislature — all of whom are Republican — decides to support recreational marijuana, don’t be surprised.
In their minds, they are making the best of bad choices.