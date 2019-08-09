After a rough start to the school year, local officials finally got some good news last week.
Test scores measuring student performance in several “transition” grades at local schools showed improvement, and a statewide survey indicates voters are in favor of increasing funds for education in Arizona.
Better test scores and the possibility of more money countered the frustration expressed by parents and students when Buena opened its doors on Aug. 1. An unexpected surge of student registrations at the high school caused scheduling problems and sparked angry comments on social media criticizing district officials.
When Sierra Vista school board members gathered Tuesday, all that frustration was ancient history after the test results were announced. Officials reported students scored higher than the state average on six of the eight tests taken by students at local elementary and middle schools.
Best of all, Superintendent Kelly Glass told board members that the district isn’t satisfied with being better than the state average, they want students to perform at a much higher level.
To achieve some of that success, the local school district is going to appeal to the community for help.
Assistant Superintendent Terri Romo will seek the support of the Sierra Vista City Council for a proposal aimed at reducing absenteeism within the district. School officials also plan to improve communication between principals and parents in the effort to keep kids in the classroom.
Additional funding for education would also help the local district. Thursday, the results of a statewide survey, measuring the temperature of voters on increasing the sales tax in Arizona, showed support for the idea. We anticipate lawmakers will draft an initiative for the 2020 ballot when the return to session, seeking an increase the existing school sales tax to a full penny and raising another $500 million for education in the state.
It’s been too long since our local school district has enjoyed positive headlines after a serious budget deficit last year prompted staff changes and higher classroom ratios. On the first day of classes this year, the district appeared to be cursed when scheduling problems and a social media-fed shooting threat created more problems.
News that test scores at Sierra Vista schools are headed in the right direction, and there is the possibility of more state funding in the future, might be just what the district needs to change the momentum toward positive outcomes.