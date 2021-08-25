One thing most registered political party members can agree on is the record participation in the 2020 election.
Regardless of party affiliation, President Joe Biden said it best this week when he was asked about HR4, a bill passed by the House to empower federal oversite of state election laws.
“This historic level of participation in the face of a once-in-a-century pandemic should have been celebrated by everyone,” the president said.
We agree with that statement. Cochise County, for example, witnessed a record ballot total after a record number of voters registered for the 2020 election.
What we don’t agree with is federal encroachment on state authority to establish laws that govern voting and elections.
The justification for this effort lives on the idea that state legislators purposely discriminate to discourage groups of voters from casting ballots.
Call us naïve, perhaps even simplistic, but we believe the closer government is to the people who are being governed, the more representation there is for those constituents. You are more likely to influence a state representative than our representative in Congress. You are more likely to bump into your state senator in the grocery store than find one of Arizona’s two U.S. senators perusing the vegetable aisle.
When it comes to voting laws, applying our principle of “closer representation for people is better for people” should apply.
Allowing the federal government to determine whether state laws are discriminatory is inherently political. That’s what HR4, which passed the House this week but will likely die in the Senate, seeks to accomplish.
Reacting to voting laws established by state Legislatures in Georgia, Florida and Iowa inspired this initiative. To a degree, we understand and agree with this reaction. Georgia has adopted provisions that include requiring voters to put their driver’s license ID number on their absentee ballot. Florida’s law prohibits giving water to a voter waiting in line to cast a ballot, unless an election worker supervises the action. Iowa has slashed the absentee voting window in half, allowing just 20 days for these ballots to be mailed out and returned.
Seeking federal oversight to overturn these laws, and potentially any state voting law, empowers the federal government with too much authority. While Democrats in Congress blow a loud horn crying universal discrimination by conservative Republican majorities in George, Florida, Iowa and other states, not every local voting law seeks to rob minorities from their right to cast a ballot.
Arizona is an example.
Our Legislature adopted, and Gov. Ducey signed, a law that reduces the time that a registered voter can remain on the “Early Voting List.” Previously, there was no time limit for the “permanent” early voting list. If a registered voter decided not to participate in elections for 10 years, they continued to receive a ballot.
Without question, this state’s Republican majority woke up to conspiracy concerns after the Nov. 3, 2020, election. And, as a result of that awareness, conservative members of the GOP did review and seek to change Arizona’s voting laws. Some of these proposed initiatives were literally crazy — including one measure that sought to empower the Legislature with the authority to pick our Electoral College electors.
The measure that did make it through our legislative process was not discriminatory and makes good sense. Voters who request to be on the Early Voting List can remain eligible to receive an early ballot as long as they participate in an election at least once every four election cycles — usually about four years. After that, these inactive voters are contacted directly and asked if they want to remain an early voter.
Paring the list is a step toward more election integrity, not less. It seeks to keep the voter registration list and the early voting list current, and free from fraud.
In a state that has a significant transient population — Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista being an example — this law makes good sense.
Yet to hear what Democrats at the federal level are saying, Arizona’s new voting law is discriminatory and should be voided.
We disagree.