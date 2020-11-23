The recent revelation that Arizona taxpayers paid about $335,000 for an investigation into state lawmaker David Cook refreshes our call for the Legislature to examine its ethics protocols.
Cook, who was re-elected to his House of Representative seat on Nov. 3, was the subject of an ethics complaint that led to Speaker Rusty Bowers appointing a committee of fellow lawmakers to investigate the matter. Rep. Cook was alleged to have had a romantic relationship with a lobbyist while supporting her legislation. He was also accused of using the authority of his office to stop the planned seizure of the lobbyist’s family farm.
Six months after the committee was appointed, the investigation was ended, Rep. Cook was cleared, and all that remains is the question of whether the effort was politically-motivated. During the process, no hearing was held, Rep. Cook was not allowed to present a defense, and the Legislature had no oversight authority on the existence or expense of the committee’s actions.
We’re here to argue for a different process.
The authority to appoint a special committee for an ethics investigation should not rest with the House Speaker alone. Allowing this arrangement immediately creates the concern that the motivation for the creation of this group is based on politics, not ethics.
The fact that Speaker Bowers (R-Maricopa) lacked the traditional margin of support in reclaiming his leadership position at the Legislature’s recent Republic Caucus points to concerns that the investigation of Rep. Cook was based more on politics than on his behavior.
Future ethics complaints should not be investigated by the same lawmakers who shares a seat within the affected chamber. Just like a law enforcement agency doesn’t investigate its own, lawmakers should be at least “once-removed” from those conducting the inquiry. If the complaint involves a House member, the Senate should investigate, and vice-versa. This step reduces the appearance of impropriety
Finally, due process should be afforded to the alleged ethics violator. Early in the process, preferably at a point when taxpayer money hasn’t been wasted, the accused lawmakers should have an opportunity to present a defense.
Overall, what we witnessed after Speaker Bowers appointed his special committee was a lack of transparency and ultimately a waste of several hundred thousand dollars.
State lawmakers have had a recalcitrant attitude toward adopting an ethics standard for the Legislature. Despite a long and recent history of incidents, our elected officials have not enacted a clear policy that sets forth what constitutes unethical behavior.
Failure to do so is part of the reason we witnessed the political shenanigans that cost Arizona taxpayers about $335,000 this year.
We call on lawmakers to adopt an ethics code, and while doing so, incorporate the steps that assure its enforcement cannot be interpreted as political vengeance.