Smoke marijuana and stay poor might be the best way to get funding into Arizona classrooms.
We are not serious, of course, but the irony of propositions adopted last week by state voters make us anxious to watch what will happen to education in our future.
Electors overwhelmingly approved the decriminalization of marijuana on Nov. 3, allowing its recreational use and expunging the records of those arrested for its possession. Proposition 207 promises to generate $40 million a year for education in Arizona. Collection of a 16 percent excise tax on sales is expected to raise the funds. Half of the tax money will go to K-12 school operations and maintenance, and the other half will fund all-day kindergarten.
Proposition 208 is projected to collect almost $900 million from income-earners making $250,000 annually, or couples with a combined income of $500,000. Of the money raised, 75 percent will go to teachers and support staff, 12 percent will go to tech ed, 10 percent will mentor teachers and 3 percent will pay tuition for future teachers.
Despite the dramatic difference between the two propositions in the amount of education funding, we would not be surprised if more money will reach students from those who smoke marijuana than those who pay a tax on their high income.
Though it’s a pittance compared to the $10 billion Arizona already spends on education, the $40 million generated by Prop. 207 will pay for things like textbooks, instructional materials and computers. The $900 million expected from Prop. 208 will pay higher salaries to teachers and the support staff teachers rely on, along with initiatives to mentor teachers and offer economic incentives to attract more teachers in the future.
As galling as it may sound, we won’t be surprised a few years from now when the organizers of the Invest in Education Act begin to criticize Arizona for paying teachers poorly. Less than a year after the Legislature and Gov. Ducey hurriedly adopted a 20 percent raise after a statewide teacher walkout in 2018, organizers behind Prop. 208 begin their campaign for a ballot initiative.
The consequence of adopting two ballot initiatives aimed at raising education funding may not result in the anticipated outcome. It would not be a surprise if the Republican majority in the Legislature decided to reduce how much money is allocated in the state budget for education, anticipating the additional income generated by Props. 207 and 208.
There may also be a new opportunity for the expansion of charter schools in Arizona, providing parents and students additional choices at institutions that have high-quality, well-paid teachers, making slightly less than fellow professionals in the public sector. Despite higher wages, the true measure of education in Arizona will depend on a comparison of student performance at public schools versus charter schools.
As former president Barack Obama once said, “…elections have consequences…”
We’re anxious to see what those consequences will be in Arizona.