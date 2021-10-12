Like a homeless relative, telemarketers, and insects during monsoon, COVID-19 refuses to go away. We can ignore it, we can pretend it’s not that bad and we can believe the virus with “ … run its course,” but until we get serious about conquering this enemy it’s going to continue spreading.
Last week Cochise County health officials presented dire news to the Board of Supervisors. Lead epidemiologist Martha Montano reported the county had 400 cases during the first week in October. A spokeswoman for Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista told board members the facility is seeing 70 to 100 people every day with COVID-like illnesses and 100% of the hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated.
Daniel Williamson, county school epidemiologist, noted there have been 508 positive cases in the county’s schools since the start of the school year with three hospitalizations. A spokesman for Northern Cochise Community Hospital, voiced concerned that there has been an increase in the number of cases among school-age children.
Meanwhile the “third wave” of this pandemic is beginning to moderate elsewhere. Saturday Arizona reported 2,358 new cases, which is a significant drop from a daily average of more than 4,700 a day just a few weeks ago. With the exception of five states — Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania — the trend line for COVID-19 is downward, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress last week.
Combating the virus has become both casual and political. Retailers have enacted policies that defer to their customers’ choice. The greeter at Walmart stands ready to hand out masks to anyone asking for the protection, though few do. Most shoppers are now maskless and the lassie-fare attitude has, for the most part, ended the protocols of frequently sanitizing hands and remembering to maintain social distancing.
Politicians continue to fuel anxiety and appeal to constituents with messages that discourage a coordinated public effort to stop the spread of the virus. Gov. Ducey has positioned himself as the leading spokesman against school policies that mandate mask-wearing. Arizona’s Conservative corp in Congress — when it isn't arguing that President Trump won last year’s election — are protesting President Biden’s vaccine mandate.
The truth is in the numbers.
Just 42% of Cochise County residents have been fully vaccinated, which is well below the rest of Arizona at 50% and far below the 57% for the nation. Vaccination is proving to be the only effective means to prevent getting sick from the coronavirus and reducing the spread of the disease. Health officials who spoke to county Supervisors last week provided stark numbers showing that an overwhelming number of patients who require hospitalization have not been vaccinated. Although there are “breakthrough” cases, those who contract COVID-19 after getting vaccinated usually do not require hospitalization.
We respect personal choice and recognize that despite the increase in cases there are some who will continue to refuse getting inoculated.
The consequence is predictable. Until more people “take the shot” and get fully vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cochise County will not go down anytime soon.