Military veterans who receive pensions got good news this week after Arizona senators reversed themselves on a bill that will exempt these payments from state taxes.
Our Sen. David Gowan sponsored Senate Bill 1237 which was initially defeated by the chamber before a motion to reconsider the legislation was adopted. The measure now continues to the House and if it receives similar support from the Republican majority we can expect it will reach Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk.
The governor called for the bill during his State of the State address in January. His vision, according to his speech, is to create an incentive that attracts veterans to Arizona. The financial impact of the pension exemption is estimated at about $43 million.
Sen. Gowan was initially one of four Republicans who voted against the bill — despite his sponsorship — during the first vote on the initiative. He then used a procedural maneuver to resurrect the measure and it passed on a voice vote.
This bill is similar to another that was sponsored by our Rep. Gail Griffin during the first session last year. She also proposed carving out an exemption for pensions received by military veterans. That initiative didn’t make it through the legislative process, but remained on Gov. Ducey’s list of “good ideas.”
We support this effort, regardless of arguments that it will cut into state revenues that can be used to fund other programs. Sen. Gowan made an impassioned plea supporting the measure on the Senate floor, noting that even though he didn’t serve in the military, he believes it’s important to “ … give back to them.”
We see it a bit differently.
Instead of “giving back,” this tax cut can also be considered a recognition of the benefits that local communities accrue from the service provided by veterans. Gov. Ducey has the right idea in creating an incentive that encourages veterans to relocate to the state, but he also understands that many will bring an ethic to support their community when they come.
Communities in Cochise County offer evidence of this idea. Veterans serve as mayors, they volunteer and lead organizations, they start new businesses and they strive to make their local communities a better place to live.
Yes, we want to appreciate the service of our veterans and this tax exemption will “give back” for that sacrifice.
We also want to encourage more veterans to live in our communities, because they often contribute to making it a better place to live.