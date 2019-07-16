Sierra Vista City Council members have interesting issues at hand in the annexation request by two couples in the Village Meadows Ranch subdivision.
Annexation can be a yearlong process and residents on both sides of the property line should have plenty of time to consider the pros and cons of joining the City of Sierra Vista. Mayor Rick Mueller and three of the council members have experience with annexation from recently completed efforts to add properties in Fry Townsite.
Similar to Village Meadows, residents of Fry expressed interest in joining the city. That prompted a council-approved campaign to “capture” up to nine contiguous “districts” through the state-authorized annexation process. City officials went about collecting signatures to secure more than 50 percent of the property owners and more than 50 percent of the owners of the total property valuation for each district.
The campaign included staging a kick-off event for the petition signing, featuring a strong public safety presentation along with fun activities for kids and families.
That was in September, 2017.
While city officials have openly salivated at the prospect of adding most or all of Fry Townsite, we doubt there is the same enthusiasm for annexation of Village Meadows Ranch subdivision. Property location and public services highlight the importance of Fry Townsite to the city’s future.
Fry Townsite is located across Buffalo Soldier Trail from Fort Huachuca and is the “front door” to the city for most travelers. Sierra Vista is already contributing to the public services provided to Fry residents, most notably police protection.
These two factors have motivated city officials to pursue annexation of Fry Townsite twice in the past decade.
There’s less motivation to acquire Village Meadows, though we wouldn’t be surprised if City Hall asks the council to move forward with the annexation.
Village Meadows is small compared to Fry Townsite, hidden in an enclave surrounded by Foothills, Highway 92 and Avenida Cochise. Unless you know the city well, it’s doubtful most people notice the homes nestled in the rural landscape that is Village Meadows Ranch subdivision.
Council members were confronted with residents who oppose annexation last week.
Unless the properties seeking annexation are contiguous to Sierra Vista, it appeared unlikely the city would meet the petition requirement to acquire the entire subdivision.
Even if the properties are contiguous, it’s questionable whether annexation of just a portion of Village Meadows benefits the city as much as it damages the subdivision.